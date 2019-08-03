Watch Lonzo Ball, Ben Simmons, Isaiah Thomas and Andre Drummond Play PUBG

Four NBA players—the New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, Washington Wizards' Isaiah Thomas and Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond—took center stage in Episode 2 of the PUBG Mobile Team Up Superstar Showdown

Here's a look at the fast-paced PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds action:

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, was a special guest for the event, while pro players from FaZe Clan also took part.

Simmons is a bona fide gamer when he's not on the basketball court; he's even streamed his Fortnite and PUBG gameplay on Twitch.

"I started with Call of Duty shooter games, 2K ... I pretty much play everything," the Sixers point guard told ESPN's Tyler Erzberger in July.

Meanwhile, Ball admitted his brother, top 2020 NBA draft prospect LaMelo Ball, is probably better than him at combat games.

"It's [LaMelo] for sure. I don't play as much as him," Lonzo told Erzberger. "Sports games, I'm better than him, but when it comes to shooting games and stuff, he probably has that."

PUBG helped pave the way for the massive success of Fortnite by creating a larger appetite for the Battle Royale genre, and it remains the more popular option for players who are looking for a more realistic shooter experience.

But the Fortnite craze became almost inescapable at its peak, even for those who weren't elite gamers.

"The funny part about it is I really suck," Drummond joked during a conversation with Bleacher Report's Leo Sepkowitz in March 2018. "I'm just not that good."

He added: "I'm just a supply-grabber for my team. I gave myself that role. I just go around collecting supplies and giving it to the guys."

That's the cool thing about playing squad-based video games. You don't have to become the best player in the world to have fun and pick up some wins, and that was on full display in the NBA edition of the PUBG Mobile Team Up Superstar Showdown.

