Chelsea vs. Borussia Monchengladbach: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Chelsea will close their 2019-20 pre-season schedule at Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, seeking a fourth straight win ahead of their Premier League opener away to Manchester United.

Frank Lampard's side have lost only one of their six pre-season games thus far. However, they've conceded nine goals, and their only clean sheet came against Irish minnows St. Patrick's Athletic (4-0).

Christian Pulisic scored his first Chelsea goals in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg, and the former Borussia Dortmund ace returns to Germany looking to remind the hosts of his talents.

Like Lampard, Marco Rose is also entering his first season as Gladbach boss and enjoyed a run of five successive pre-season wins until his side were beaten 2-0 by Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

This will also be the Foals' last warm-up fixture before they get their season under way against Sandhausen in the DFB-Pokal first round on Friday, August 9.

Date: Saturday, August 3

Time: 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Venue: Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach, Germany

Live Stream: Chelsea TV, ESPN Deportes+ (U.S.)

TV Info: Chelsea TV, ESPN Deportes (U.S.)

Preview

Chelsea legend Lampard has adapted smoothly to his role as first-team manager, with his Blues showing a knack for winning having beaten Barcelona, Reading and Salzburg in their last three games.

Their defence leaked six goals in the latter two matches, but Chelsea's attack appears to be full of confidence. Nine different players have contributed to their 16 pre-season goals, with new arrival Pulisic bagging a well-taken brace in the victory over Salzburg.

Lampard has made the most of the squad at his disposal despite Chelsea's transfer ban. Veteran winger Pedro is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea but demonstrated his class with the best goal of the bunch in Austria, via ESPN FC (U.S. only):

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella broke down Chelsea's goal and assist distribution in greater detail, where Ross Barkley stands out as the biggest beneficiary of Lampard's appointment thus far:

Jose Mourinho, Lampard's former coach in west London, encouraged his former charge to trust in the club's returned loanees, per ITV:

Pulisic's presence is also a bad omen for the Foals. The United States international is yet to score against Monchengladbach but has recorded two assists in three starts against them, winning on each occasion.

Furthermore, Dortmund won each of the seven meetings with Gladbach in which Pulisic was part of the matchday squad (five appearances total).

Rose's men have themselves impressed greatly at times this pre-season and netted 21 goals in five matches before they were held by Athletic. That haul includes an 8-0 mauling of 1. FC Monchengladbach and a 5-1 domination of Basaksehir.

Forward Breel Embolo and right-back Stefan Lainer are two of Monchengladbach's major arrivals this summer—from Schalke and Red Bull Salzburg, respectively—but another name has piqued great interest.

Marcus Thuram is the son of France legend Lilian Thuram—formerly of Juventus, Parma, AS Monaco and Barcelona—and the club recently confirmed his arrival from Guingamp:

Both teams will be focused on ending their pre-season schedules with a winning step in their stride. Chelsea face a trip to Old Trafford on Sunday, Aug. 11, and are in need of all the morale they can muster.

Both teams have shown recent evidence their strengths lie in attack, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Chelsea and Gladbach produce an end-to-end goal bonanza.

Gladbach finished fifth in the Bundesliga last season and have shown signs of encouragement under Rose, but Lampard seems more settled in his role at this early stage.

Lampard's difficult start to his first Premier League season as manager also increases the pressure on him to hit the ground running, giving Chelsea the edge in urgency and personnel.



Prediction: Chelsea 4-2 Borussia Monchengladbach