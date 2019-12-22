76ers' Matisse Thybulle Out at Least 2 Weeks, Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle is out at least two weeks with a right knee sprain and bone bruise, according to The Athletic's Derek Bodner:



This season, Thybulle has averaged 4.8 points and 1.4 steals in 17.6 minutes per game, impressing with his impactful defense and perimeter shooting (46.3 percent from three).



The Philadelphia 76ers drafted the 22-year-old out of Washington with the 20th overall pick in this year's draft. While at Washington, Thybulle averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 135 games (134 starts) across four seasons.

Thybulle's appeal at the NBA level is his defensive ability. At the time the Sixers drafted him, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected him to develop into a defensive specialist.

When speaking on Philly's 94WIP sports radio station in July, Thybulle embraced that role:

"It's pretty simple. He wants me to get out there and be tough, guard at a high level, and guard multiple positions and then just be able to knock down threes. It's a three-and-D role and it's something I think a lot of people expected me to step into at this level and it's something I embrace. It's a simple role and I know my job and I'm excited to do it."

The Sixers have other options on the bench at wing, namely Furkan Korkmaz and James Ennis III. But neither can replace Thybulle's disruptive defensive presence off the bench.