Tre Boston, Panthers Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $3M Contract

John Cordes/Associated Press

Tre Boston has found a new home with the Carolina Panthers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night.

Per Schefter, the 27-year-old safety is going to Carolina on a one-year contract worth $3 million.

Boston expressed how happy he was to be headed back to Carolina:

It's something of a homecoming for Boston, who was drafted in the fourth round (No. 128 overall) of the 2014 NFL draft by Carolina out of the University of North Carolina.

Boston played for the Panthers from 2014 to 2016 before landing with the Los Angeles Chargers for 2017. With the Chargers, Boston appeared in all 16 regular-season games (15 starts) and recorded five interceptions.

His performance in L.A. earned him a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, where he appeared in 14 games (13 starts) and registered 79 tackles (66 solo) as well as three interceptions last season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Boston's 26.7 percent incompletion percentage ranked fourth at his position last season.

Adam Fisher of the Fort Myers News-Press reported in late June that Boston's free agency was dragging on by choice, having turned down "many, many" offers from teams.

"It's all about knowing your worth," Boston said. "I know I'm going to go out and do something I did last year—play well with the opportunity I'm given."

Ultimately, he will be playing 2019 on another one-year contract presumably in hopes of earning a longer-term and more lucrative deal next offseason. With the Panthers, Boston will join a defensive backfield that includes Eric Reid and Donte Jackson.