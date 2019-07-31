Duke 5-Star Jalen Johnson Recruiting DJ Steward, Mark Williams, Walker Kessler

Photo credit: 247Sports

After committing to Duke in early July, Jalen Johnson is doing whatever he can to get more talent around him.

The 5-star prospect has been active on the recruiting trail trying to get other big-name players to join him and Jeremy Roach in the 2020 recruiting class.

"I've been recruiting DJ Steward, Mark Williams, Walker Kessler. ... Those are the main three," Johnson said, per Gary Parrish of CBS Sports. "There's a lot of recruiting going on here."

Steward is a 4-star combo guard who can line up next to Roach to create an exciting backcourt, and he admitted the recruiting effort goes well beyond the coaching staff.

"I'm getting a lot of messages from fans telling me to go to their school. I like a passionate fan base so that's fun to see," he said in an essay for USA Today. "I've had players hit me too; Jalen Johnson and Jeremy Roach have been in my ear a lot lately trying to get me to join The Brotherhood."

Williams and Kessler could also be big-time additions as elite centers who can make an impact on both ends of the court.

While Johnson can do damage on his own as the No. 4 overall player in the class, it's clear he wants to put together a team that can compete for a national championship before he likely leaves for the NBA.

The Wisconsin product has also shown he's willing to recruit players from all over the country, with Williams playing his high school ball in Virginia and Kessler in Georgia. This certainly makes the job easier for head coach Mike Krzyzewski as he tries to put together a winner in Durham.

Recruiting info via 247Sports.