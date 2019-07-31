The 10 Greatest Canadian Stars in WWE History Ahead of SummerSlam in Toronto

1 of 11

The following Superstars are among the most talented Canadian competitors to set foot in a WWE ring. They fall just short of the top 10, some for reasons they have little to do with, others for accolades, though impressive in their own right, keep them on the outside.

Sami Zayn

One of the most gifted performers of the current generation of Superstars, Zayn almost single-handedly made NXT must-see wrestling, thanks to a series of matches with Cesaro that set the bar incredibly high for other Superstars to try and surpass.

He has been involved in Match of the Year candidates, high-profile feuds and succeeded as both a babyface and heel.

So what keeps Zayn on this side of the top 10?

The lack of main roster accolades, none of which is his fault. For whatever reason, WWE Creative has failed to give Zayn an opportunity to run with championship gold or headline consistently. Despite some superb promos, his latest run does not appear poised to change that.

Jinder Mahal

Yes, The Modern Day Maharaja is Canadian-born, despite what WWE's stereotyping creative team may have you believe.

Despite Mahal's uneven booking, and a comedic stint as a glorified jobber with 3MB, Mahal earns his spot as an honorable mention thanks to an unlikely WWE Championship victory in 2017.

That win signified a main event push that saw Mahal defeat Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura in high-profile pay-per-view bouts before dropping the gold to AJ Styles later that year. While his reign will have its critics, and rightfully so, he has a claim to fame some will work decades for and never achieve.

Earthquake

Arguably one of the greatest big men in WWE history, Earthquake had a major run atop WWE as the foil for industry icon Hulk Hogan. He was a tag team champion with partner Typhoon, ruling over a tag team division that included the likes of the Legion of Doom, Money, Inc. and The Nasty Boys.

Beyond championship victories and high-profile, Earthquake was an athletic heavyweight whose speed when running the match was almost unfathomable. A former sumo wrestler, who achieved greatness in WWE during his first run with the company and returned in 1998, proving immensely entertaining as Golga of The Oddities at the height of the Attitude Era.

His status as an honorable mention is reflective of his relatively short stint with the company and its lack of signature wins, though his appearance on The Brother Love Show, where he nearly ended Hulk Hogan's career, remains one of the better injury angles of the early 1990s.

Dino Bravo

Was Dino Bravo the best worker? No. Was he a particularly engaging or exciting personality? Absolutely not. What Bravo was, though, was a long-time member of the WWE roster who was a fairly significant member of the company's midcard at a time when Vince McMahon was taking over the wrestling world.

Whether he was partnering with Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, setting bench press records at the inaugural Royal Rumble or hanging around the aforementioned Earthquake and manager Jimmy Hart, Bravo was a featured part of WWE programming from 1985 through 1992.

He was never a headliner, but he did win the tag team titles with the great Dominic DeNucci and shared the ring with the top stars of his era, enough to earn this status on our countdown.