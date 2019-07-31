The 10 Greatest Canadian Stars in WWE History Ahead of SummerSlam in Toronto

The 10 Greatest Canadian Stars in WWE History Ahead of SummerSlam in TorontoJuly 31, 2019
WWE's return to Canada for its SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 11 drums up memories of the incredibly gifted, talented and popular Canadian Superstars who have engaged in classic matches and moments throughout the company's illustrious history.
From Pat Patterson to Bret Hart, Kevin Owens to "Soul Man" Rocky Johnson, the Great White North has produced some of the most decorated competitors to ever lace a pair of boots.
As WWE prepares to take over Toronto for one of the biggest weekends of the wrestling year, relive the wealth of history those men and women have created with this countdown of the company's 10 greatest Canadian Superstars.
Chris Jericho was deliberately left off the list seeing as how he was born in New York. He is an easy top-two inclusion otherwise.
Honorable Mention
The following Superstars are among the most talented Canadian competitors to set foot in a WWE ring. They fall just short of the top 10, some for reasons they have little to do with, others for accolades, though impressive in their own right, keep them on the outside.
Sami Zayn
One of the most gifted performers of the current generation of Superstars, Zayn almost single-handedly made NXT must-see wrestling, thanks to a series of matches with Cesaro that set the bar incredibly high for other Superstars to try and surpass.
He has been involved in Match of the Year candidates, high-profile feuds and succeeded as both a babyface and heel.
So what keeps Zayn on this side of the top 10?
The lack of main roster accolades, none of which is his fault. For whatever reason, WWE Creative has failed to give Zayn an opportunity to run with championship gold or headline consistently. Despite some superb promos, his latest run does not appear poised to change that.
Jinder Mahal
Yes, The Modern Day Maharaja is Canadian-born, despite what WWE's stereotyping creative team may have you believe.
Despite Mahal's uneven booking, and a comedic stint as a glorified jobber with 3MB, Mahal earns his spot as an honorable mention thanks to an unlikely WWE Championship victory in 2017.
That win signified a main event push that saw Mahal defeat Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura in high-profile pay-per-view bouts before dropping the gold to AJ Styles later that year. While his reign will have its critics, and rightfully so, he has a claim to fame some will work decades for and never achieve.
Earthquake
Arguably one of the greatest big men in WWE history, Earthquake had a major run atop WWE as the foil for industry icon Hulk Hogan. He was a tag team champion with partner Typhoon, ruling over a tag team division that included the likes of the Legion of Doom, Money, Inc. and The Nasty Boys.
Beyond championship victories and high-profile, Earthquake was an athletic heavyweight whose speed when running the match was almost unfathomable. A former sumo wrestler, who achieved greatness in WWE during his first run with the company and returned in 1998, proving immensely entertaining as Golga of The Oddities at the height of the Attitude Era.
His status as an honorable mention is reflective of his relatively short stint with the company and its lack of signature wins, though his appearance on The Brother Love Show, where he nearly ended Hulk Hogan's career, remains one of the better injury angles of the early 1990s.
Dino Bravo
Was Dino Bravo the best worker? No. Was he a particularly engaging or exciting personality? Absolutely not. What Bravo was, though, was a long-time member of the WWE roster who was a fairly significant member of the company's midcard at a time when Vince McMahon was taking over the wrestling world.
Whether he was partnering with Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, setting bench press records at the inaugural Royal Rumble or hanging around the aforementioned Earthquake and manager Jimmy Hart, Bravo was a featured part of WWE programming from 1985 through 1992.
He was never a headliner, but he did win the tag team titles with the great Dominic DeNucci and shared the ring with the top stars of his era, enough to earn this status on our countdown.
10. Rocky Johnson
"Soul Man" Rocky Johnson was a trailblazer, a highly successful African-American professional wrestler who received NWA World Heavyweight Championship matches against the likes of Hall of Famers Terry Funk and Harley Race, and warred with Jerry "The King" Lawler in Memphis before he ever set foot inside a Vince McMahon-owned ring.
When he did finally arrive in New York, he partnered with "Mr. USA" Tony Atlas to form a team that would shatter the proverbial glass ceiling and etch their names in the history books.
On November 15, 1983, Johnson and Atlas defeated the legendarily tough, incredibly decorated Wild Samoans to capture the WWE Tag Team Champions.
That win marked the first time an African-American tag team had ever captured tag team gold in WWE. The win changed preconceptions, created opportunities and solidified Johnson's place in sports entertainment's expansive history.
While his WWE run will forever be defined by that one championship win, it is one of the landmark moments that changes the industry for the better and as such, earns Johnson a spot on this list.
9. Rick Martel
Few Superstars have had as long and as consistently solid a career in WWE as Rick Martel.
The Quebec City native debuted with WWE in 1980, where he quickly amassed two tag team title reigns with partner Tony Garea. Despite the success, Martel left for Verne Gagne's AWA, where he would win the promotion's world heavyweight title. Unfortunately, Gagne's company was on a downward spiral and by 1986, Martel was ready to return to New York.
Martel partnered with Tom "Z-Man" Zenk in The Can-Am Connection through 1987, when Zenk's departure forced the Canadian to look elsewhere for a teammate. He found one in former partner Tito Santana. Together as Strike Force, the tandem defeated The Hart Foundation to capture the tag titles, Martel's third run with the gold.
Martel took time off from ring action after dropping the gold to Demolition and upon his return, betrayed Santana and underwent a heel turn. Now more concerned with looks and living a privileged life, he dubbed himself "The Model" and became a staple of WWE's midcard.
From 1989 until his departure from the company in 1994, Martel competed against every major star the company had to offer. An irritating bad guy who would shove his good looks down the throats of the audience, he was an effective villain at a time when WWE was transitioning from the golden era into a new generation.
His rivalry with Jake Roberts, in which he sprayed his arrogance perfume in the eyes of the cerebral hero, led to the unforgettable Blindfold match at WrestleMania VII. Though he did not win, his selling of the gimmick, and Roberts' DDT, elevated beyond the otherwise silliness of the stipulation.
Though he may never have won a singles title, nor headlined a major pay-per-view event, Martel was as consistently solid a worker and reliable a heel as there was in WWE during his time with the company, earning him a his recognition in this countdown.
8. Kevin Owens
From Marysville, Quebec, Kevin Owens is one of the premier Superstars in today's WWE and destined to rank higher on this list when all is said and done.
The Prizefighter of WWE, he is a former universal champion, two-time intercontinental and three-time United States champion, Owens has spent the first four years of his main roster career amassing title reigns and establishing himself as one of the measuring sticks for the current crop of WWE Superstars.
A virtuoso heel whose work with Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles and John Cena has been nothing short of fantastic, Owens has recently proven his worth as an antihero babyface, standing up and taking the fight to the oppressive Shane McMahon.
One of the most popular Superstars as a result, Owens has the potential to become the "Stone Cold" Steve Austin of a new generation. If he can build on his momentum, and realize that potential, Owens could be one of the most successful and decorated competitors in WWE history.
As it is now, he is already one of Canada's greatest exports to Vince McMahon's sports-entertainment empire.
7. Christian
For years, Christian spent his career in the shadow of tag team partner Edge.
While Edge was off headlining pay-per-views and winning world titles, fans not-so-quietly asked if Christian would ever be able to match The Rated R Superstar's accomplishments between the ropes. While that argument will rage on, two ECW championships, two world heavyweight titles, four intercontinental titles, a European championship, hardcore championship and a light-heavyweight title make the Torontonian one of the most decorated competitors of his era.
It was with Edge that he established himself as one of the greatest tag team competitors of all time. Together, Christian and Edge would captivate audiences with their raw charisma, then infuriate them with some intricately planned dig, followed by a five-second pose for the benefit of those with flash photography.
When the two went their separate ways, Christian struggled to find himself as a singles performer. He partnered with Lance Storm, William Regal and Test as The Un-Americans and formed a title-winning tandem with Chris Jericho. It was not until 2003 and his second reign as intercontinental champion that he developed the confidence necessary to stand on his own.
Championship victories, a WrestleMania win over Chris Jericho and rap battles with John Cena put an exclamation point on his first run with WWE, which ended in 2005 when he left for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.
There, he proved he could be a main event attraction.
He re-enforced that notion in 2011, when he captured the world title on two separate occasions and feuded with Randy Orton in what was the best storyline of that year.
Though concussions forced him from the ring earlier than he would have liked, Christian leaves behind the resume of a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest Superstars to call the Great White North home.
6. Trish Stratus
Trish Stratus never should have achieved the level of success she did in WWE.
Hired as a model because of her looks at a time when female sexuality was exploited in professional wrestling, most expected her to stick around for a cup of coffee before disappearing into obscurity, another blonde bombshell who came and went in an era full of them.
Instead, the Toronto export dedicated herself to her craft. First, she developed an on-screen personality and character. From there, she put in the effort to learn the mat game and just two years into her career, was a champion and the Superstar put in place to carry women's wrestling to heights it had never before experienced.
A seven-time women's champion, she revolutionized the sport thanks to an undeniable charisma and unwavering desire to be better than she was before. Her rivalry with Lita elevated the significance of women's wrestling, returning athleticism and storytelling to a sport that had been defined by bras and panties for far too long.
When Lita suffered a neck injury that sidelined her, Stratus carried the ball, improving her game against greats the likes of Molly Holly, Jazz, Jacqueline and Gail Kim. It was her rivalry with Mickie James from 2005 through her retirement in September of 2006 that put an exclamation point on her extraordinary career.
She has returned to the squared circle, most recently at the all women's Evolution pay-per-view at which she teamed with Lita to defeat the aforementioned James and Alicia Fox, and will do so again on August 11 against Charlotte Flair in a dream match of sorts.
Her revolutionary work, championship accolades and in-ring excellence land her inclusion in this discussion.
5. Chris Benoit
Chris Benoit is as talented an in-ring worker and as accomplished a WWE star as there has ever been.
The circumstances surrounding his death have alienated him from professional wrestling history, essentially erasing him from all things WWE history.
And to an extent, rightfully so.
The Edmonton, Alberta native channeled his incredible in-ring ability into a world heavyweight championship win that ended WrestleMania XX in emotional fashion, three United States titles and four intercontinental titles.
Coupled with his high-profile status on WWE television, and the trust management had in him to deliver a superb match when called upon, it is impossible to ignore Benoit's legacy as one of the greatest Canadians to ever set foot in a Vince McMahon-owned ring.
His status as the fifth-greatest competitor from up north to lace a pair of boots in WWE is cemented, even if he has lost the right to have his career celebrated.
4. Pat Patterson
Pat Patterson's influence on WWE extends far beyond his in-ring exploits.
The first intercontinental champion in company history, he established a title that would become the launching point for greatness in Vince McMahon's company.
He worked a brilliantly bloody and violent boot camp match with Sgt. Slaughter, proving that excellence between the ropes knew no age.
When his ring career winded down, Patterson utilized years of knowledge while working alongside McMahon to develop the global brand that WWE would become.
From inventive match finishes to engaging in-ring stories and the creation of the Royal Rumble as fans know it, Patterson was absolutely essential to the growth and evolution of pro wrestling in both the golden and Attitude Era.
His influence is seen today in the significance of the Royal Rumble to the WWE calendar. That alone earns him recognition on this list. His immense contributions to the quality of matches we have seen over the years, both from him and the young talent he has worked with behind the scenes, lands him in the top five.
3. Owen Hart
Owen Hart may be the most talented and gifted professional wrestler in WWE history.
A master technician who could fly through the air when he wanted to, The Rocket was an artist between the ropes. Though his career may have started less-than-stellarly as the cartoonish Blue Blazer and one-half of a High Energy team that was undefined even as partner Koko B. Ware obnoxiously yelled its name, Hart rebounded and broke out as the lead villain in the company by 1994.
Frustrated by constantly finding himself in the shadow of brother Bret, Owen betrayed The Hitman and defeated him in the opening match of WrestleMania X. The five-star classic catapulted him into the main event and a series of rematches with his older sibling.
During that rivalry, he would win the King of the Ring tournament. The newly dubbed "King of Harts" would go on to win four tag team titles with partners "British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, Yokozuna and Jeff Jarrett, a European Championship and two intercontinental titles.
Always at the forefront of the company, whether as a lead or supporting character, Owen turned a potentially disastrous start into one that was Hall of Fame worthy.
His untimely and tragic death on May 23, 1999 shocked the wrestling world but his legacy lives on.
2. Edge
There is no greater opportunist in WWE history than Toronto's Edge.
The Rated R Superstar launched his singles career following a tag team run with Christian that renewed interest in a previously dying division. Beginning with a King of the Ring victory in 2001, continuing with five intercontinental title reigns and status as the breakout star of SmackDown after the initial brand extension of 2002, Edge had already created an impressive resume for himself prior to a near career-threatening neck injury.
After that injury, though, he returned a smarter performer than he was before. More cerebral and thought-provoking, he turned heel and went on one of the greatest runs of the new Millennium.
Two successful Money in the Bank cash-ins, seven world heavyweight championship reigns, four WWE title runs and a Royal Rumble victory elevated him to the tippy top of the industry. Edge was such an enormous star for WWE that he headlined WrestleMania XXIV, defending the world title against The Undertaker in a phenomenal match.
At a time when the glass ceiling was incredibly difficult to break through thanks to a handful of older and overexposed talents clinging to their spots, he did just that and in the process, made it possible for others like CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, to follow in his footsteps.
A consistently excellent in-ring performer throughout his career, he etched his name in the history books and took his place in the Hall of Fame in 2012, less than a year after the aforementioned neck injury forced him into a premature retirement.
One of the most decorated and memorable performers of his generation, Edge comes in at No. 2 on our countdown due only to the overwhelming legacy of the man ranked above him.
1. Bret Hart
Bret Hart is the greatest Canadian in WWE history, bar none.
The Hitman arrived in the company from his father's Stampede Wrestling in 1985 and wasted little time showcasing the grittiness and technique learned in Stu Hart's dungeon in Calgary. As one-half of The Hart Foundation, he and partner Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart reigned over the tag team division as champions on two occasions.
Their adaptability allowed them to play both heels and babyfaces, an asset Hart would use over the course of his singles career, too.
The underdog babyface who defeated Mr. Perfect to win the intercontinental title at SummerSlam 1991, Hart would develop into both a worker and popular babyface Vince McMahon trusted to lead his company into a new generation and in October 1992, he defeated Ric Flair to win the first of five WWE Championships.
The Hitman became the face of the company, its lead babyface and a hero fans (including this writer) could look up to and believe in.
In 1997, sensing staleness and a shift in what fans wanted, Hart and McMahon executed a heel turn that saw him lash out against American fans who had lost their morality. He trumpeted Canada, waved the maple leaf and beat down popular babyfaces in the name of his native land.
It was a brilliant character that allowed him to be a heel in the states but a babyface around the world.
His immense popularity in Canada was never on greater display than at In Your House: Canadian Stampede, when stepped through the curtain and received one of the loudest ovations any Superstar has ever been met with in WWE's long and illustrious history.
It was his pride of country that also led him to refuse to lose to Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series 1997, necessitating the Montreal Screwjob that led to his departure from the company.
The Hitman's pride in Canada, and it in him, was never in question. He is, was, and always will be their hero.