Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham Set for 2019 Audi Cup Final

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Bayern Munich will host the 2019 Audi Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur after both teams won their semi-final fixtures on Tuesday.

Die Roten thrashed Turkish side Fenerbahce 6-1, with Thomas Muller netting a hat-trick. Earlier in the day, a single Harry Kane goal was enough to see Spurs past Real Madrid.

The two teams will now meet at Bayern's Allianz Arena to contest the final on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. BST/2:30 p.m. ET.

Bayern have to be favourites after clicking into gear early and often against Fenerbahce. The Bundesliga giants were in front after just 22 minutes when Renato Sanches found the net.

It hasn't always been an easy time for Sanches since he left Benfica for Munich back in 2016. A loan spell at Swansea City hardly revived his career, but the 21-year-old is still young and gifted enough to make the grade at Bayern.

While Sanches caught the eye, Kingsley Coman was the most impressive player on the pitch. The French winger showcased his vision and technique by setting Leon Goretzka free for Bayern's second:

Muller bagged the first of his three goals before Coman added a flourish to his brilliant display by getting on the scoresheet himself.

It's a big season for the 23-year-old who needs to help Die Roten stay strong on the flanks after the departures of mainstays Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. James Rodriguez returning to Real Madrid following a successful loan spell also puts the pressure on Coman to deliver in tandem with former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry.

At least Bayern will stay strong through the middle, where both Robert Lewandowski and Muller continue to thrive. The latter added his second a minute before the break when he converted from the penalty spot, ahead of wrapping up his hat-trick in style just prior to the hour mark:

While Max Kruse added a consolation for Fenerbahce, Bayern had made a strong statement about strength in depth in the attacking areas of Niko Kovac's squad.

Spurs may struggle to resist Coman, Muller and the rest, although the Lilywhites impressed against Real. Things were solid defensively, a good sign after right-back Kieran Trippier joined Atletico Madrid.

Juan Foyth filled in admirably against Los Blancos, according to Richard Morgan of Sky Sports: "The 21-year-old did not let his boss down in the first half, turning in such an assured display that his name must surely now be inked in for the role when Spurs begin their league campaign at home to Aston Villa next month."

Foyth kept Eden Hazard under wraps but may find a physically sharper Coman tougher to handle.

Spurs will be better served forcing Bayern onto the back foot. It can happen if Erik Lamela continues to pull the creative strings the way he did during a brilliant performance against Real.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Lamela kept the lines of supply open for Kane, Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli. The same quartet will ensure Bayern face a sterner test on home soil.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur