TMZ: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys Sued for $20M over Alleged Cover-Up in Car Crash

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

A man is suing both Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys for allegedly covering up the severity of a car crash in 2017.

According to TMZ Sports, Ronnie Hill is seeking $20 million in damages after claiming the Cowboys "conspired with the Frisco Police Dept. to cover up the severity of the accident to assure that Elliott's health would not be placed in question before their playoff game."

The crash took place on January 11, four days before Dallas took on the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The collision was described as a "minor vehicle crash" at the time and Elliott provided a positive update to fans on Twitter:

However, the lawsuit says the crash was much more severe: "If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined he would have most likely been placed in concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys upcoming playoff game."

According to Hill, Elliott ran a red light and hit the other car so hard it wedged them together, requiring a tow truck to separate them.

The accident reportedly caused $33,000 in damages as well as physical injuries to Hill.

Meanwhile, Hill said Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown showed up to the place of the accident and told Hill, "We will take care of everything."

After failing to receive payments from either Elliott or the Cowboys, Hill is now seeking damages from both.