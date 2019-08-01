6 Ways MLB Teams Can Still Make Impact Moves Post-Trade Deadline

3 of 6

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Example

Hyun-Jin Ryu was sidelined with a groin injury last May after making just six starts. He eventually found his way onto the 60-day disabled list, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were likely unsure what, if anything, to expect from the left-hander in the second half.

It took some time, but he finally returned to the mound on Aug. 15 and provided the staff with an immediate shot in the arm. He posted a 1.88 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 53 strikeouts and just five walks in 52.2 innings to close out the season. That was enough to earn him a spot in the postseason rotation, and he made four more starts in October. Not bad for someone who was a complete unknown at midseason.

2019 Candidates

Who will be this year's version of Ryu?

The return of Luis Severino may ultimately determine how far the New York Yankees make it this season.

The 2018 Cy Young candidate has been sidelined since spring training, originally with rotator cuff inflammation and then with a Grade 2 lat strain. Manager Aaron Boone recently told reporters that he is "close to being on a mound," though he still has a long rehab trail ahead.

Reliever Dellin Betances (lat strain) and slugger Giancarlo Stanton (PCL strain) are also on the comeback trail for the Yankees.

After trading Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati, the Cleveland Indians will be even more reliant on a return to form by Corey Kluber as they look to chase down the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central standings.

The two-time Cy Young winner has not pitched since May 1 when a line drive back up the middle resulted in a broken bone in his right forearm. He'll face live hitters for the first time on Saturday after throwing a bullpen session this past Monday, according to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com.

There are also two prime candidates who reside in the Bay Area in Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea and San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto.

Manaea underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last September, cutting short a breakout year that saw him post a 3.59 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 160.2 innings to emerge as the ace of the Oakland staff.

He already has five minor league rehab starts under his belt, and he allowed three hits and two earned runs with eight strikeouts in six innings in his most recent Triple-A outing. Barring any setbacks, he could be in Oakland next month.

As for Cueto, he made five starts in March/April and four more in July last year, posting a solid 3.23 ERA before undergoing Tommy John surgery in early August. He faced live hitters for the first time last week and could be closing in on a rehab assignment.

Manager Bruce Bochy told reporters: "I love the progress he's made. I'm not going to be surprised to see him pitch in September."

Both of those pitchers could prove vital in their respective teams' pushes for wild-card berths.