Harry Kane Scores, Leads Tottenham Past Real Madrid in 2019 Audi Cup Semi-Final

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur reached the final of the 2019 Audi Cup after beating Real Madrid 1-0 at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Harry Kane struck the winner in the first half for the Lilywhites to help them see off a disappointing Madrid team. By contrast, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino fielded a strong lineup featuring Kane, Dele Alli and new midfield powerhouse Tanguy Ndombele.

Spurs will now face either tournament hosts Bayern or Fenerbahce, who meet later today, in the final on Wednesday.

What's Next?

Tottenham will be in the final at 7:30 p.m. BST/2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Real will contest the third-place play-off at 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.