Harry Kane Scores, Leads Tottenham Past Real Madrid in 2019 Audi Cup Semi-Final

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2019

MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 30: Harry Kane (C) of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates Erik Lamela (L) and Heung-Min Son during the Audi cup 2019 semi final match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on July 30, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for AUDI)
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur reached the final of the 2019 Audi Cup after beating Real Madrid 1-0 at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Harry Kane struck the winner in the first half for the Lilywhites to help them see off a disappointing Madrid team. By contrast, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino fielded a strong lineup featuring Kane, Dele Alli and new midfield powerhouse Tanguy Ndombele.

Spurs will now face either tournament hosts Bayern or Fenerbahce, who meet later today, in the final on Wednesday.

What's Next?

Tottenham will be in the final at 7:30 p.m. BST/2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Real will contest the third-place play-off at 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

