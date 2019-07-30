MLB Trade Deadline 2019: Date, Time and Latest Rumors on Top Names

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This year’s Trade Deadline is different than years past, as Major League Baseball adopted a singular trade deadline on the last day of July as opposed to the “non-waiver deadline” that has been used before.

So, the July 31 deadline at 4 p.m. ET will rid teams of their safety net and force them to make deals now. They can no longer wait to see how their team’s playing in August to make a decision to add another player.

General managers aren’t too pleased with this new system:

Despite that, this season is locked in and teams are deciding to either buy, sell or stay put. Even with the terms of the Trade Deadline, the MLB hasn’t seen too many major trades. The biggest came on Sunday when Toronto’s Marcus Stroman was traded to the Mets for two pithing prospects.

While New York is fourth in the National League West with a 50-55 record as of Tuesday, many of the trade rumors that have the potential to happen over the next day and a half involve its pitching staff.

Here’s a look at the latest rumors on a few big names.

Edwin Diaz

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Edwin Diaz due to teams’ need for relief pitching. While the Red Sox had looked like the top contender to land Diaz, it seems that is now unlikely:

While the reliever has a 4.95 ERA—allowing 22 earned runs this year—13 of them came in three disastrous outing. If you take those three out of the equation, over 39 innings in 41 games the closer’s ERA is 2.08.

Despite the Red Sox pulling out of the Diaz trade, the reliever remains a hot commodity on the market with teams such as the Dodgers, Rays, Braves and Padres, according to MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal.

Most notably, the Dodgers desire to upgrade their bullpen has made them a top contender for many relievers in the market, including Diaz:

The Mets are currently evaluating some of the Braves’ top prospects, as Diaz seems to be an option for them, along with teammate Zack Wheeler—who would cost Atlanta less than Diaz.



Diaz was acquired by the Mets in an offseason trade with the Mariners in the hopes that he would be a longtime closer for them. However, that has changed after his performance this season. He has struggled more so than he did with Seattle last season, especially in terms of his legendary slider.

However, he is not beyond fixing, which is what makes him a contender for other teams in trade talks.





Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler represents another piece of the Mets’ pitching staff that has been involved in trade rumors as teams are looking to add another pitcher to their rotation.

Right now, Wheeler’s name is most closely linked to the Houston Astros—who were also in discussion with the Mets about Noah Syndergaard. However, their reluctance to give up their No. 1 prospect for Syndergaard has taken him off the table.

Wheeler was able to increase his trade value with his start on Friday against the Pirates, after coming off the injured list—where he had been since his last outing on July 7. The righty missed three weeks with right shoulder fatigue.

His “Trade Deadline audition” proved to be successful and showed teams that he has recovered from his stint on the IL. He allowed three runs and struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings. He still averaged a high-90s four-seam fastball, showing his speed hasn’t taken a hit from his injury and he’s throwing as hard as ever.

Felipe Vazquez

The Pirates closer, Felipe Vazquez, is one of the most sought-after relievers in baseball right now. He has a 1.87 ERA over 50 games this season and has struck out 68 while only walking 11. He also boasts a WHIP of 1.062.

Vazquez is a coveted pitcher for any team’s bullpen. However, according to Rosenthal, Pittsburgh has given “zero indication” that it’s willing to part ways with the southpaw. MLB.com’s John Paul Morosi added that it would take a massive offer for the Pirates to even think about giving up Vazquez.

If Vazquez is to be traded, it seems that the Dodgers are first in line. The Pirates have spoken to the Dodgers more than with any other teams about their star closer.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the talks between the two teams are being affected by Pittsburgh’s asking price—No. 1 prospect Gavin Lux. But, Los Angeles is hesitant about giving him up:

As stated above, the Dodgers are also looking into Diaz as another potential closer.