Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Out vs. Jaguars with Shoulder Injury After Being Carted Away

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs offense will be without one of its key playmakers due to Tyreek Hill suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kansas City ruled Hill out during the second quarter of the matchup with Jacksonville. Hill had two catches for 16 yards and one rush for five yards before exiting.

Hill has been one of the NFL's most productive wide receivers since the start of 2017. He had over 1,100 receiving yards in each of the previous two seasons and led the NFL with 27 receptions of at least 20 yards and finished fourth with 12 touchdowns in 2018.

As valuable as he is on the outside, the Chiefs are one of the few teams that can continue to play at a high level without their No. 1 receiver. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a historic 2018 season with 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns en route to being named NFL MVP.

Tight end Travis Kelce was Mahomes' favorite option last year with a team-high 150 targets and 103 receptions. Sammy Watkins had 40 receptions in his first season with the Chiefs despite missing six games due to injuries.

Until Hill is able to return, Watkins and Demarcus Robinson will be the top two wideouts for head coach Andy Reid. There is more than enough talent on this offense to keep them going strong as they chase a fourth consecutive AFC West title.