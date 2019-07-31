MLS All-Star Game 2019: Live Stream, TV Guide and Final Predictions

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Carlos Vela and Nani will lead the best of Major League Soccer in the 2019 All-Star game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Atleti will arrive in Orlando, Florida in stellar form having recently put seven past neighbours Real Madrid. The squad has been boosted by the arrivals of Benfica forward Joao Felix and Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier, both of whom are set to be involved.

Diego Simeone's squad is a seasoned winner at the top end of European football, but few MLS All-Star rosters have been this strong at both ends of the pitch. Aside from the marquee names up front, goalkeeper Brad Guzan, former Bayern Munich linchpin Bastian Schweinsteiger and Mexico international Jonathan dos Santos ensure defence and midfield have the required quality.

Date: Wednesday, July 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. BST (Thursday)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1, Sky Sports Main Event

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, Sky Go

Rooney Will Outshine Ibrahimovic and Vela

The headlines have belonged to Ibrahimovic and Vela this season. Both were in prolific form during El Trafico recently, when Ibrahimovic netted a hat-trick to help L.A. Galaxy beat Vela's Los Angeles FC 3-2.

While Ibrahimovic stole the show, Vela still bagged a brace and has since taken his impressive tally so far this season to 22. The former Arsenal and Real Sociedad man has revived his career in MLS and deservedly skippers the All-Stars.

Vela's performances have sparked something of a war of words with decorated veteran Ibrahimovic. The 37-year-old didn't pull any punches when asked about comparisons between himself and Vela:

For his part, Vela has said there is no issue with Ibrahimovic, despite the latter upstaging him in the derby, per Tom Bogert of the MLS official website: "I don't have any problem (with Ibrahimovic). We'll play together, we come here to have fun."

While Vela and Ibrahimovic will give the Atletico defence plenty to worry about, the La Liga side shouldn't forget about Rooney. The ex-Everton and Manchester United's star's foray into MLS has been largely overshadowed by his more prolific teammates, but Rooney is still providing moments of class for D.C. United:

A return of 11 goals and six assists so far this season underlines the 33-year-old's enduring quality.

Rooney still possesses the vision and technique to outshine Ibrahimovic and Vela. His subtle movement and shooting power, supplied by former United teammate and Orlando City SC winger Nani, will prove the All-Stars' best route to goal.

Improved Strikeforce Will Give Atleti the Win

Often viewed as a defensive outfit during Simeone's tenure, Atletico have worked hard to improve the attacking potential of the team. Felix was acquired for €120 million, while Alvaro Morata will make his loan stay from Chelsea a permanent switch next summer.

They have joined Diego Costa, who scored four against Real before being sent off after a violent scuffle with Dani Carvajal, to form a potent forward line. This group can expect better supply after the arrivals of El Tri playmaker Hector Herrera from Porto on a free transfer, along with Marcos Llorente, a technically gifted holding player shrewdly acquired from Los Blancos.

Atletico offered proof of their more fluid attack by taking Real apart 7-3 in the 2019 International Champions Cup at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium:

While Atleti will be put under pressure early, expect the team from the Spanish capital to eventually find enough goals to emerge victorious from an entertaining affair.

Prediction: All-Stars 2-4 Atletico Madrid