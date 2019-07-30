MLB Trade Deadline 2019: Examining Teams in Need of Upgrades for Playoff Push

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The distinction between buyers and sellers has become clearer in the days leading up to the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

The transformation of some franchises from potential contenders to sellers should benefit teams like the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals, who are two of many ball clubs looking to make improvements before 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

As of Tuesday morning, neither team made a significant move on the trade market, but given how much help they need in certain areas, it feels like only a matter of time before deals are finalized.

Most of the contenders, including the Yankees and Nationals, have focused on the available pitching trade candidates and there appear to be an abundance of players that teams have at least checked in on.

MLB Teams In Need Of Upgrades

New York Yankees

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Yankees have been linked with numerous pitchers over the last few weeks, but the urgency to acquire one increased in the last week after losing three games to the Boston Red Sox.

With C.C. Sabathia now on the injured list, the Yankees have a hole in their rotation, but who they bring in to fill that spot remains to be seen.

According to one high-ranking official that talked to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Yankees and Houston are in the lead to acquire Cleveland's Trevor Bauer.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Monday that the Indians "have not made a hard buy/sell decision either way" when it comes to dealing the 28-year-old.

In addition to Bauer, the Yankees have been linked with Arizona's Robbie Ray, as MLB.com's Jon Heyman noted they are in the mix for the southpaw.

Cleveland could be viewed as a seller when it comes to Bauer because of its inability to lock him down to a long-term contract. If the Indians feel they can get more out of trading him, they could ask for players that are ready to contribute in the majors.

As for Arizona, it dropped beneath .500 after Monday's loss to Miami, and it appears its quest for a wild-card spot in the National League is nothing more than a long shot now.

New York's rotation is specifically coming under fire because of how poorly the unit performed at Fenway Park from Thursday to Sunday.

Masahiro Tanaka gave up 12 earned runs in the series opener and James Paxton allowed seven runners to cross the plate during his four-inning stint on the mound Friday.

Those numbers simply are not good enough for a team locked in a pennant race, which is why the Yankees should go after the top targets on the market.

In his last start, Ray struck out 11 batters and did not walk anyone over six innings against the Miami Marlins.

Before giving up seven earned runs to Kansas City Sunday, Bauer conceded the same total over four starts, a streak that was highlighted by 7.2 scoreless innings against Kansas City.

In order to acquire one of these pitchers, the Yankees may have to give up one of their top young players.

Heyman reported teams are asking for Gleyber Torres and getting shut down, but Deivi Garcia, Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar could be used as trade bait.

In order to fend off any challengers for the top starters on the market, the Yankees may have to include one of their best young stars in negotiations.

If they pull off a deal for Bauer or Ray, the Yankees would take a step forward in building their postseason rotation, and in turn find a potential solution to dealing with the threats from Tampa Bay and Boston, who are 8.5 and nine games back in the AL East.

Washington Nationals

David Kent/Associated Press

Washington continues to inch closer to Atlanta in the NL East, as it is 4.5 games back with two more showdowns versus the Braves at Nationals Park Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Nationals have long been rumored to be looking at bullpen help to provide support in the seventh and eighth innings for closer Sean Doolitte.

Over the weekend, the Nationals popped in to chat with the Blue Jays about Ken Giles and Daniel Hudson, per MLB.com's Jon Morosi.

But at least half of that rumor seems to have fallen apart since Giles missed a second straight game Monday with elbow inflammation.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported teams began to turn away from Giles Sunday and now it looks certain he will not have value on the market until the offseason.

The Nationals also looked at Texas' Jose Leclerc in recent days, per Morosi, partly because of his strong set of recent performances.

Leclerc has conceded four runs in July, with two of them occurring Sunday against the Oakland Athletics.

Before facing difficulties in Oakland, Leclerc went seven appearances without conceding a base hit to opponents.

That type of shutdown relieving is what the Nationals could use in front of Doolittle, especially in tight games with divisional foes.

Hudson has also put together a solid July by giving up three earned runs in nine trips to the mound, all of which have been at least one inning.

Since Toronto started its fire sale over the weekend, the Nationals might have more luck prying Hudson away than it would with the Rangers since they have not been involved in any trade action yet.

Texas could be privy to selling since it failed to gain traction in the AL wild-card race after the All-Star break and it sits 6.5 games out of a playoff berth.

By adding any reliever, the Nationals would take some pressure off Wander Suero and Matt Grace in front of Doolittle, who has 23 saves.

If the Nationals could get six innings out of their starters in key games, they would be able to turn the ball over to one of their current setup men, a newly-acquired piece and then Doolittle to finish off a victory.

That is a strategy the Nationals hope they can utilize in most of their nine games remaining against the Braves to make up ground and earn the division crown.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.