MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Info on Potential Last-Minute Deals Before Deadline

The MLB rumor mill is churning at a faster rate with the hours ticking down until the July 31 trade deadline.

Contenders are still focused on the pitching market, which has picked up intensity since Friday with the New York Mets, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers among the teams adding arms.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are some of the franchises focused on acquiring pitching reinforcements before 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The Dodgers are focused on prying a reliever away from the Pittsburgh Pirates, while the Yankees are reportedly in the mix for a handful of hurlers.

The American League East leader has a cushion in the division race at the moment, but with Boston and Tampa Bay both looking to bolster their pitching staffs, the Yankees could be forced to make a move or two over the next two days to reinforce their standing.

Latest Info on Potential MLB Trades

Felipe Vazquez

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, trade discussions between Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Dodgers are "bogged down" due to the possible inclusion of Dodgers prospect Gavin Lux in negotiations.

Olney stated the Dodgers want Lux to remain in the system, while the Pirates would like him included in any deal that ships Vazquez to the National League West.

Vazquez has been a target of the NL West leader because he is viewed as one of the top left-handed relievers available on the market.

MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported around the All-Star break that the Dodgers had eyes on Vazquez and Pittsburgh would want at least two of Los Angeles' top prospects in return.

Lux is the No. 10 player on MLB.com's Top 100 prospects list and he is the No. 1 product in the Dodgers farm system.

Dustin May, Keibert Ruiz and Will Smith, who are the next three prospects behind Lux on the franchise's list, were also mentioned in Morosi's report.

The high asking price from the Pirates is due to a few factors, including the southpaw not becoming an unrestricted free agent until 2024, per Spotrac.

If the Dodgers acquire Vazquez, they would possess a player that could help them win the World Series in 2019 and beyond.

Adding the left-handed pitcher to a bullpen that already includes Kenley Jansen and Pedro Baez in the back end could make a difference for the Dodgers in tight postseason games.

Jansen has 25 saves in 41 appearances, while Baez holds a 3.26 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 15 walks in 48 games.

Even though the Dodgers have achieved success in the bullpen, they have been searching for a dominant left-hander to complement Jansen and Baez.

Despite playing for a struggling team in the NL Central, Vazquez is 2-1 with 21 saves, 1.87 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 11 walks.

But in order to acquire the dominant southpaw, the Dodgers likely have to pay a steep price, and it makes sense for the Pirates to demand Lux's inclusion since he is one step away from the majors.

If the Pirates find a way to get the deal done, they could either call Lux up in September to make an impression in the infield, or hold him in Triple-A and start his MLB career next season.

Even if Pittsburgh can't land Lux, it could ask for any of the other three prospects, who could make an impact in the majors in the next year.

May and Ruiz are currently playing with Lux in Triple-A, while Smith recently earned a call-up back to the Dodgers roster.

Regardless of what their demands are, the Pirates are in the right for them to be high since they would be giving up a 28-year-old pitcher with multiple years remaining on his contract.

Edwin Diaz

According to Olney, the Tampa Bay Rays have committed time to research New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

Just a few hours before he reported about Tampa Bay's potential interest, Olney noted the Boston Red Sox had the most resources dedicated to the chase of the reliever.

Diaz, who was traded in the offseason from Seattle to the Mets, has 23 saves in 44 appearances in his first year in Queens.

Although Diaz's numbers are not as dominant as they were a year ago, when he recorded 57 saves, he has pitched well of late to garner looks.

In the 10 times he toed the rubber in July, Diaz has given up five earned runs, with four of them coming July 5 against Philadelphia.

Since that loss to the Phillies, Diaz limited opponents to seven hits in eight relief outings, and if a contender lands him, they should expect similar production for the stretch run of the regular season.

On Sunday, Olney tweeted that the Red Sox were looking to make an "impactful deal" before 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

With a weekend series ahead against the New York Yankees, the Red Sox have an opportunity to close the gap in the AL East, and if they acquire Diaz, they could make a loud statement in the Bronx.

Tampa Bay finds itself in a similar situation to Boston, as it needs a run to catch the Yankees and requires some bullpen help to land a wild-card spot at minimum.

Both teams have displayed willingness to make deals, with the Rays bringing in Eric Sogard from Toronto to improve their infield and the Red Sox acquiring Andrew Cashner from Baltimore to bolster their pitching depth.

With interest in Diaz comes dealing with the Mets, who threw a wrench in the trade market by adding Marcus Stroman.

One high-ranking official at a NL club told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand the Stroman deal shook up the trade market.

“That came out of nowhere,” the NL executive told Feinsand. “The result has been some chaos in terms of buying and selling for a few teams.”

If Tampa Bay and Boston can't come to terms with the Mets, they have the option of looking elsewhere since the pitching market appears to be robust enough for contenders to have multiple players on their respective wish lists.

Robbie Ray

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Milwaukee and Houston are still discussing the possibility of acquiring Arizona's Robbie Ray, with the Yankees and others intrigued by the left-hander as well.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale added more context by stating the franchises that have checked in on Ray expect him to be shipped to another ball club by Wednesday.

Nightengale also mentioned the potential of Arizona parting ways with reliever Andrew Chacin and outfielder Jarrod Dyson in a late fire sale.

The Diamondbacks slipped under .500 to 53-54 after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Miami Marlins Monday.

The loss moved Arizona four games back in the heated NL wild-card race that appears to be eluding it even more by the game.

Losing three out of four contests to Miami could be the string of results that leads to the mass exodus out of Arizona, and Ray is likely to have the most potential suitors of any Arizona player,

Milwaukee added Jordan Lyles from Pittsburgh Monday, but that might not be enough to help it win the NL Central, Houston is looking for a third controlling arm behind Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, while the Yankees are attempting to remedy the struggles they had versus Boston in their weekend series.

What makes Ray such a coveted trade target is his 173 strikeouts, 53 walks and 3.91 ERA.

In his last three starts, the southpaw has created a larger disparity between punchouts and bases on balls by sitting down 28 batters and conceding two free passes.

The price for Ray could have already been determined by the two players the Mets sent to Toronto for Stroman.

Ray has two years of control left on his current deal, which means Arizona could use the Stroman trade as a foundation for the bare minimum it expects in return for a player with an extra year under contract than the new Mets hurler.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.