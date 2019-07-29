WWE HOF'er Jerry Lawler Files $3M Lawsuit over Son Brian Christopher's Death

John Lamparski/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardeman County, Tennessee and Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen after his son Brian Lawler died at Hardeman County Jail in July 2018, according to the Commercial Appeal's Samuel Hardiman and Max Garland.

"Lawler is seeking compensatory damages and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by a jury for the numerous failures of the county and its employees that resulted in the wrongful death of his son," Lawler's attorneys said in a statement.

TMZ Sports reported Lawler is seeking $3 million in damages.

