Liverpool vs. Lyon: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Liverpool will hope to put their pre-season struggles behind them on Wednesday when they take on Ligue 1 side Lyon at the Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

The European champions have not managed a win in their last four games, and Wednesday's fixture is their final friendly before the Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

Lyon head into game fresh from a 2-1 pre-season friendly win over Arsenal in the Emirates Cup thanks to two goals from Moussa Dembele.

Date: Wednesday, July 31

Time: 7 p.m. local time/6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET

Match Preview

Liverpool have named a 29-man squad ahead of the game against Lyon and have been boosted by the return of several key players.

Brazilian duo Alisson and Roberto Firmino are back in the fold after helping the Selecao win the 2019 Copa America.

Talisman Mohamed Salah is also involved after his exploits at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, while Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are back from injury:

Liverpool have been beaten by Napoli, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund and drawn with Sporting CP during pre-season, and Klopp has spoken of the importance of their final week of preparation:

Full-back Andy Robertson said the Reds need to improve after the defeat to Napoli on Sunday, per James Ayles for MailOnline:

"It wasn't good enough. We were miles off it. We were outplayed. At times we looked foolish by not pressing as a team. And we need to look at it and improve as our season starts in a week and it doesn't get any harder than Man City. We need to be a hell of a lot better than this."

Lyon will provide quality opposition despite losing key players such as Tanguy Ndombele and Nabil Fekir over the summer.

The Ligue 1 side have a squad packed full of quality, and talented attackers Memphis Depay, Bertrand Traore and Dembele are all capable of causing Liverpool problems:

Lyon have also strengthened by bringing in Joachim Andersen, Thiago Mendes and Youssouf Kone, and the trio could feature as Les Gones gear up for their Ligue 1 opener against AS Monaco on August 9.