David Ortiz Says It's 'Priceless' to Be Home with Family After Shooting

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz returned to Instagram on Monday, saying he's returned home after being shot in his native Dominican Republic in June.

"Being at home and look at my family celebrating that lm here safe is priceless...Thank for all the prayers Too bad l can't crush food yet," Ortiz posted.

