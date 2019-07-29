David Ortiz Says It's 'Priceless' to Be Home with Family After Shooting

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 10: A moment of reflection is held as a message is displayed on the scoreboard for former designated hitter David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox before a game against the Texas Rangers on June 10, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Ortiz was injured after being shot in the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz returned to Instagram on Monday, saying he's returned home after being shot in his native Dominican Republic in June.

"Being at home and look at my family celebrating that lm here safe is priceless...Thank for all the prayers Too bad l can't crush food yet," Ortiz posted.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

