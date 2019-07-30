Angers vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Angers vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and PreviewJuly 30, 2019
Arsenal are back in pre-season friendly action on Wednesday as they take on Ligue 1 side Angers at the Stade Raymond Kopa.
Unai Emery's side were beaten 2-1 by Lyon in their last outing, but they are big favourites to pick up victory against Les Scoistes.
The Gunners have just two friendlies left before they open their Premier League campaign away at Newcastle United. They face Angers on Wednesday and then head to Barcelona for Sunday's Joan Gamper Trophy match.
Date: Wednesday, July 31
Time: 7:30 p.m. local time/6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET
TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports
Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)
Odds (per Oddschecker): Angers 3-1, Arsenal 8-11, Draw 11-4,
Match Preview
Striker Alexandre Lacazette is an injury concern ahead of the match. He was forced off with an ankle injury against Lyon, but Emery has played down fears he has suffered a long-term problem:
Goal @goal
🗣 Unai Emery on Alexandre Lacazette injury: "The doctor said to me he’s going to check tomorrow. It’s in his ankle. He’s going to be assessed over the next few days. It’s not serious." https://t.co/B3rSxPyJbl
Emery will also have to check to see if Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are able to feature. The duo have been given time to recover after being involved in an attempted carjacking, per Daniel Matthews at the Daily Mail.
Arsenal could give a first start to new arrival Dani Ceballos. The midfielder has joined on loan from Real Madrid and made his debut off the bench against Lyon:
B/R Football @brfootball
Dani Ceballos wears Arsenal colours for the first time 🔴 https://t.co/pYyUmKWrO3
Ceballos could soon by joined at Arsenal by Lille's Nicolas Pepe:
Get French Football News @GFFN
All that is missing for Nicolas Pépé to have a full agreement to join Arsenal is the conclusion of some ongoing agent fee discussions, according to @FabrizioRomano.
Emery has few problems going forwards but may use the game to try to tighten up a vulnerable defence:
FootballJOE @FootballJOE
Still two weeks until the season starts and we’ve already seen the reassuring sight of Mustafi calling for offside as Arsenal’s defence falls to pieces https://t.co/syaAbG1OvP
The club remain without Laurent Koscielny after he refused to join the squad for their pre-season trip to the United States:
ITV Football @itvfootball
Emery has suggested Koscielny will play no part in his plans for the new season https://t.co/wucfJhhDuV #afc https://t.co/zPr91FtjMu
Calum Chambers could continue alongside Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the heart of the defence, as the 24-year-old has looked a more reliable option than Shkodran Mustafi in pre-season.
The game sees Arsenal come up against former midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide. The 21-year-old joined Angers from the Gunners in 2018 after a successful loan spell.
He heads into the match after an impressive summer at the 2019 UEFA Under-21 European Championship:
Get French Football News @GFFN
Jeff Reine-Adélaïde with France U21s this summer: - 6 games (4 competitive, 2 friendlies) - 3 goals - 2 assists - 2 penalties won (Via @AntoineRaguin)
Angers finished 13th in Ligue 1 last season and have one of the smallest budgets in the French top division, meaning the hosts will be underdogs for Wednesday's friendly.
