Angers vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Arsenal are back in pre-season friendly action on Wednesday as they take on Ligue 1 side Angers at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Unai Emery's side were beaten 2-1 by Lyon in their last outing, but they are big favourites to pick up victory against Les Scoistes.

The Gunners have just two friendlies left before they open their Premier League campaign away at Newcastle United. They face Angers on Wednesday and then head to Barcelona for Sunday's Joan Gamper Trophy match.

Date: Wednesday, July 31

Time: 7:30 p.m. local time/6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports



Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)



Odds (per Oddschecker): Angers 3-1, Arsenal 8-11, Draw 11-4,

Match Preview

Striker Alexandre Lacazette is an injury concern ahead of the match. He was forced off with an ankle injury against Lyon, but Emery has played down fears he has suffered a long-term problem:

Emery will also have to check to see if Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are able to feature. The duo have been given time to recover after being involved in an attempted carjacking, per Daniel Matthews at the Daily Mail.

Arsenal could give a first start to new arrival Dani Ceballos. The midfielder has joined on loan from Real Madrid and made his debut off the bench against Lyon:

Ceballos could soon by joined at Arsenal by Lille's Nicolas Pepe:

Emery has few problems going forwards but may use the game to try to tighten up a vulnerable defence:

The club remain without Laurent Koscielny after he refused to join the squad for their pre-season trip to the United States:

Calum Chambers could continue alongside Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the heart of the defence, as the 24-year-old has looked a more reliable option than Shkodran Mustafi in pre-season.

The game sees Arsenal come up against former midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide. The 21-year-old joined Angers from the Gunners in 2018 after a successful loan spell.

He heads into the match after an impressive summer at the 2019 UEFA Under-21 European Championship:

Angers finished 13th in Ligue 1 last season and have one of the smallest budgets in the French top division, meaning the hosts will be underdogs for Wednesday's friendly.