Kristiansund BK vs. Manchester United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Lintao Zhang/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Manchester United continue their preparations for the new Premier League campaign with a friendly against Kristiansund BK at the Ullevaal Stadium in Norway on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have won all four of their pre-season friendlies, picking up wins over Perth Glory, Leeds United, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

Kristiansund represents their penultimate fixture before they kick off their new season against Chelsea on Sunday, August 11. They play their final warm-up game against AC Milan on Saturday at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.

Date: Tuesday, July 30

Time: 7 p.m. local time/6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET

TV Info: MUTV



Live Stream: MUTV Online

Odds (per Oddschecker): Kristiansund 10-1, Man Utd 1-6, Draw 6-1

Match Preview

Manchester United have left striker Romelu Lukaku out of their 26-man squad for the match amid speculation he could leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window:

The club have been in talks with Serie A side Inter Milan over a deal for the 26-year-old, according to BBC Sport.

The Red Devils are also without centre-back Eric Bailly. He picked up a knee injury in the victory over Tottenham and is expected to miss the next six weeks, per Mark Ogden at ESPN FC.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has still named a strong squad for a match Manchester United are expected to win comfortably.

The Norwegian may also choose to give further game time to youngsters such as Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood and Angel Gomes.

The club's young stars have been taking the opportunity to impress in pre-season:

Summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka may also continue at right-back and has enjoyed a strong start to life with his new club:

The match sees Solskjaer return to the town of his birth and could see him come up against his 19-year-old son Noah.



Coach Christian Michelsen has included the teenager in his squad for the match, according to Aftenposten (h/t Jonathan Meaney at AS).

The Kristiansund boss has spoken about what Manchester United can expect from the youngster, per Duncan Wright at The Sun.

"While his father was more effective the closer he came to the box, Noah is more the one who sets up the attacks," he said. "He has lots of skills and football understanding—Noah has gone to a good school."

Kristiansund are in the middle of their domestic season and sit seventh in the table after 14 games, 12 points behind leaders Molde.

The team's last fixture was a 5-2 win over Lillestrom on July 5, but they will be using the game to prepare for their important outing against Valerenga on Sunday. A win would see them move level on points with Ronny Deila's side in fifth.