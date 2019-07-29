NBA Rumors: Latest on Andre Iguodala Trade Buzz, Ryan West's Lakers Departure

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

With NBA free agency nearly a full month old, there aren't many notable players remaining on either the open market or on the trade market. One player whose name continues to come up in trade speculation is former Golden State Warriors sixth man Andre Iguodala.

The 35-year-old has already been traded once this offseason, from Golden State to the Memphis Grizzlies. There was early speculation he would receive a buyout from Memphis and enter the free-agent pool, but the Grizzlies have so far resisted the urge to let him walk.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the Los Angeles Lakers are still targeting Iguodala for their final roster spot, and there are plenty of folks who believe this would be a sound full stop to Los Angeles' offseason.

"If Andre Iguodala goes to the Lakers, I believe they would become the clear-cut title favorites," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said, via Twitter.

Rather than the Lakers, though, it could be another new-look roster that looks to welcome Iguodala before summer's end.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Houston Rockets were actually targeting Iguodala before they acquired Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"[GM Daryl Morey] was in talks throughout that week with the Grizzlies about a deal for Andre Iguodala, according to two individuals with knowledge of the Rockets' thinking, but Morey would not confirm any other trade talks," Feigen wrote.

While Morey won't disclose how serious he was about trading for Iguodala, it does appear that he was interested—and he could remain so. At the very least, another trade could still be on the horizon for Morey and the Rockets.

Lakers, West Saw No Room for Growth Together



As previously mentioned, the Lakers have had one of the more intriguing offseasons in the NBA this year. They managed to trade for New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, and they filled out their roster with quality role-players like Danny Green and DeMarcus Cousins.

What shouldn't be overlooked is the role that L.A.'s drafting has had in building the current roster. The Lakers have a budding star in Kyle Kuzma, and without the likes of Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, a deal for Davis probably would never have gotten done.

As director of player personnel and a former assistant director of scouting, Ryan West played a notable role in several of L.A.'s draft decisions. The next time he has input on a personnel decision, though, it's going to come with a different team.

After 10 years with the Lakers, West is leaving, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

The timing of his departure is a bit curious. By most accounts, this has been a successful offseason for the Lakers, one that will put the team in Western Conference contention for the foreseeable future. Why would West want to leave when things are on the upswing?

One possibility is that West wants to join the cross-town Clippers, who had their own successful offseason haul of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. His father, Jerry West, is an executive with the Clippers, so that idea could hold some weight.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, however, the reason for West's departure is simpler than that.

"His contract was up & they mutually agreed he'd reached a ceiling w/ the team in the role he'd been in, league sources told ESPN," Shelburne said, via Twitter.

Basically, West's deal was up, and the Lakers either weren't willing or weren't able to offer him a promotion in the near future. He likely has his sights set on becoming an NBA general manager one day—like his father once was with the Lakers—and that simply wasn't going to happen with the Lakers.

