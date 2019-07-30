Chelsea vs. RB Salzburg: Live Stream, TV Schedule, Preview and Prediction

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Chelsea travel to Austria to face Red Bull Salzburg in their penultimate pre-season fixture on Wednesday, when they will look to extend their winning run following back-to-back friendly victories.

Salzburg's season is already under way after they defeated SK Rapid Vienna 2-0 on Friday, while Chelsea open their Premier League campaign at Manchester United on August 11.

Frank Lampard has lost one of his five friendly matches since being appointed Blues head coach, but Salzburg are further along in their preparations and could spring a surprise on home soil.

This will be Chelsea's first meeting with the Austrian Bundesliga champions, who have won their last five matches.

Date: Wednesday, July 31

Time: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Live Stream: Chelsea TV, ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: Chelsea TV

Preview

Chelsea have looked promising under Lampard during pre-season. The manager has made good use of the assets at his disposal, many of whom are making their mark for the first time in the first XI.

One of those is Mason Mount, the talented midfielder who thrived on loan at Derby County under Lampard last season.

The 20-year-old is showing promise in his first run as a first-team Chelsea player and scored a match-winning brace in Sunday's 4-3 win over Reading, via Goal:

Chelsea's transfer ban means Mount should get increased chances this season alongside fellow academy products Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, who have had plenty of game time this summer.

Salzburg will want to keep their eyes on Ross Barkley, too, after he started and netted a sensational free-kick against Reading:

The England international scored Chelsea's second goal in last week's 2-1 win over Barcelona, signalling his intent to make more of a mark at Stamford Bridge under Lampard.

Salzburg are dangerous in their own right, though, and RB Leipzig's sister club have proved to be a suitable testing ground for players before moving on to the German Bundesliga side.

One name attracting attention is Erling Haaland, a 19-year-old striker who is already breaking international records for Norway:

The Japanese attacking duo of Takumi Minamino and Masaya Okugawa will also need to be watched after they provided both Salzburg's goals in the recent win over Rapid.

Lampard suggested his lineup on Wednesday could be closer to the team he settles on to begin this season:

The former England international should be pleased with the progress shown by his team in pre-season, but he will be seeking improvements after they conceded three times in their last outing against Reading.

Salzburg will be keen to make a statement against the Premier League side, but Chelsea should have enough quality in their squad to see them to victory.

Prediction: Red Bull Salzburg 2-3 Chelsea