MLB Rumors: Most Buzzworthy Reports Entering 2019 Trade Deadline

A long-rumored name on the move is finally headed out of town as the Toronto Blue Jays sent starting pitcher Marcus Stroman to the New York Mets.

The non-waiver trade deadline of Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET is quickly approaching, though, so expect another flurry of transactions over the next few days.

Until that occurs, here's a look at the league's latest trade rumors and notes.

New York Mets

The Mets just landed one of the market's best starting pitchers, but they may be sending at least one of their current starters elsewhere.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, it looks like Zack Wheeler or Noah Syndergaard will be out of Queens by August.

Odds are against them heading to the San Diego Padres, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale:

That may be because San Diego isn't willing to include superstar prospect and left-handed starter MacKenzie Gore in a deal, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network:

And the same can be said for the New York Yankees, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and WFAN:

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com also mentioned that "it is believed that the Mets have no interest in helping the Yankees."

The two New York rivals haven't made a trade involving major leaguers in 15 years, per Oliver Macklin of MLB.com, and it doesn't seem likely that cold spell will end any time soon given reports.

The question is where Wheeler and Syndergaard could end up.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Saturday that the Oakland Athletics have looked into the duo, and La Velle E. Neal III of the Minnesota Star Tribune wrote that the Minnesota Twins have interest in Syndergaard. Heyman mentioned that the Houston Astros are "one of many teams" in on Wheeler.

Nine American League teams have .500 records or better and can lay claim to having legitimate postseason chances. In the National League, nine more teams are either in playoff position or within 3.5 games of a spot.

Therefore, with 18 teams in the postseason mix, there shouldn't be a shortage of suitors for starting pitching in an era where home runs are flying more than ever. Franchises need to find starting pitching anywhere that could help stop offensive onslaughts.

However, given that Stroman was traded without the Blue Jays getting a top-100 prospect in return, don't be surprised if teams don't break the back to add arms.

The New York Yankees, Their Quest for Starting Pitching and Trevor Bauer

The Yankees have allowed five or more runs in nine straight games. Starting pitching has been the primary culprit, exemplified by the fact that no starter has an ERA below 4.00.

The 67-38 Bronx Bombers are still in first place in the American League East and also have the junior circuit's best record, so they aren't exactly in desperate need of pitching to make the postseason. However, winning the World Series will be a Herculean task if the lineup is forced to win shootouts on a nightly basis.

The question is who the Yankees can acquire, especially with Stroman off the market.

Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and WFAN, the Yankees top three "starting pitching choices"

are the Cleveland Indians' Trevor Bauer, the San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner and Syndergaard. Heyman further said that Bauer and Bumgarner are "increasingly unlikely to be traded" and that Syndergaard is "unlikely to be traded to them."

Bauer is the most interesting name given this incident prior to him being taken out of a game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday in which he gave up seven earned runs:

Bauer did apologize postgame, but per ESPN's Buster Olney, there is "lots and lots of industry speculation about how much this incident affects Bauer's trade value."

Marc Feinsand of MLB.com polled some league executives, though, and received reports that the moment won't hurt his chances of being dealt.

"Don't think so—if you didn't think he had that in him you haven't been following him for very long," an American League executive told Feinsand.

"Honestly, I doubt it," a National League executive told Feinsand. "I suppose if a team was on the fence it could, but I think we all know what he is and what he isn't. Don't get me wrong, I don't like it...but if we were on the verge of acquiring it wouldn't change my personal opinion. That's just me. I'm sure for some out there it changes things. He doesn't surprise me anymore."

On Saturday, Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com reported that the Yankees and Astros "are two teams who keep inquiring about Bauer."

We'll see if anything develops between New York and Cleveland regarding Bauer, although the Heyman report suggests that the Tribe right-hander may not be heading anywhere.