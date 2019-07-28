Look: Steelers Fan Tattoos JuJu Smith-Schuster's Autograph onto Head

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster is a man of his word.

Upon seeing a fan who had a tattoo of the Steelers logo on his head, Smith-Schuster signed the fan's head and promised him season tickets if he got the autograph tattooed as well. After the fan held up his part of the bargain, Smith-Schuster responded in kind.

"He might, honestly," the 2018 Pro Bowler initially said when asked if the fan would get his signature immortalized, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "If he does, that's lit. If he gets that tattooed on his head, I'll get him any tickets to any game so if he's out there watching this ... yes."

Based on the Steelers' official site, the team has a waiting list for season tickets and the cost of a personal seat license starts at $1,250.

As long as you're willing to walk around with the team's logo—and Smith-Schuster's autograph—permanently inked into your scalp, the fan came away a pretty good trade.