Jared Goff and Davante Adams Rise in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2019

Jared Goff and Davante Adams Rise in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2019July 29, 2019
Three Los Angeles Chargers, a couple of star NFC North wideouts and a conference-champion quarterback highlight the No. 31 through No. 40-ranked players on the NFL Network top-100 list entering next season.
The player-voted list now has 30 spots left to be revealed. Until that's done, here's a look at the 70 released so far.
NFL Network List: No. 100-No. 31
100. Eric Weddle, S, Los Angeles Rams
99. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
98. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
97. Byron Jones, CB, Dallas Cowboys
96. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
95. Kyle Fuller, CB, Chicago Bears
94. Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Kansas City Chiefs
93. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
92. Jurrell Casey, DT, Tennessee Titans
91. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Los Angeles Rams
90. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
89. Devin McCourty, S, New England Patriots
88. Cameron Heyward, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers
87. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
86. Darius Slay, CB, Detroit Lions
85. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
84. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
83. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
82. Bradley Chubb, LB, Denver Broncos
81. Trent Williams, OT, Washington
80. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens
79. Geno Atkins, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
78. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
77. Taylor Lewan, OT, Tennessee Titans
76. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
75. Gerald McCoy, DT, Carolina Panthers
74. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys
73. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
72. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles
71. C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets
70. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
69. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
68. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
67. Dee Ford, DE, San Francisco 49ers
66. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts
65. Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
63. Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans
62. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
61. Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys
60. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
59. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys
58. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
57. Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings
56. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
55. Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins
54. Calais Campbell, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars
53. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52. Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys
51. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
50. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
49. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
48. Melvin Ingram, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
47. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
46. Patrick Peterson, CB, Arizona Cardinals
45. Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys
44. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
43. David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers
42. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
41. Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints
40. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
39. Akiem Hicks, DT, Chicago Bears
38. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
37. Jamal Adams, SS, New York Jets
36. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
35. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
34. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
33. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
32. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
31. Derwin James, SS, Los Angeles Chargers
A Trio of No. 1 Wideouts
Recently, Chargers wideout Keenan Allen made his displeasure regarding his overall Madden NFL 20 score known via social media:
Los Angeles Chargers @Chargers
safe to say Keenan isn't happy with his Madden rating 😂 https://t.co/vZwn4ZNeZl
It's hard to argue with him. Allen snagged 97 passes for 1,196 yards and six touchdowns for a 12-4 Chargers team that finished tied for the AFC's best record. Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus called him "unfairly overlooked" in a June 10 article, citing his excellent route running and versatility.
Allen also notably led the Bolts to one of their most impressive wins of the 2018 season: a 33-30 Sunday Night Football victory at the Pittsburgh Steelers in which star Chargers running back Melvin Gordon did not play. The Bolts' No. 1 wideout caught 14 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Elsewhere, the Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams, who ranked No. 45 on last year's list, has hauled in 35 touchdown passes over the past three seasons and just recorded a career-high 97 catches and 1,196 yards last year. The 6'1", 215-pound wideout makes tremendous use of his size, specifically his dominant red-zone abilities. Ben Fennell of NFL Network explained further:
Ben Fennell @BenFennell_NFL
Last 4 seasons.. Red Zone Receiving Davante Adams - 50 receptions, 30 TDs Michael Thomas - 50 receptions, 22 TDs Antonio Brown - 47 receptions, 23 TDs Larry Fitzgerald - 46 receptions, 23 TDs Davante Adams/Aaron Rodgers RZ combo is one of the most dangerous in football #Packers
Most impressively, Adams did all this while seeing the most targets per game of anyone in the league. Granted, that gives Adams more opportunities to rack up stats, but he was clearly the Packers' No. 1 offensive weapon outside quarterback Aaron Rodgers and had the attention of defenses. Fatigue or pressure to excel never seemed to get to Adams, though, as he enjoyed a fantastic year.
As for the Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen, all he did was earn the NFL's second-best catch rate among wideouts who accrued at least 100 targets. His 73.9 percent rate was impressive considering he was working with a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins, and he amassed 113 receptions for 1,373 yards and nine scores too.
Thielen also ranked fourth in Football Outsiders' Effective Yards stats among all wideouts. His route running certainly helped him earn that mark, as evidenced by this series of moves shown during 2019 training camp:
The two-time Pro Bowler is entering his sixth NFL season.
Jared Goff Continues Climb Up Top 100
Los Angeles Rams signal-caller Jared Goff helped lead his team to a 13-3 record and a Super Bowl appearance. The third-year pro largely dominated along the way, completing a career-high 64.9 percent of his passes and tossing 32 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions.
Ranked sixth in Football Outsiders DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) and DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) last year, Goff figures to take another step ahead this year, especially with his top three receivers (Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp) all returning.
Kupp only played eight games last year after his season ended prematurely due to a torn ACL. With him back in the mix, Goff gets back a security blanket who snagged 72.7 percent of his targets, which ranked best among Rams wide receivers. The frequent red-zone target also tied for the team lead with six touchdowns despite missing half the regular season.
Impressively, Goff has also been excellent outside the pocket, as noted by Pro Football Focus:
PFF @PFF
Jared Goff posted the highest passer rating outside the pocket in 2018! https://t.co/ga2BXDIFce
The ex-Cal star isn't the most mobile of quarterbacks (108 rushing yards), but he's still great at making plays if needed.
Ultimately, Goff's ceiling is quite high under head coach Sean McVay, who has turned around the Rams' fortunes after the team went 4-12 during the 2016 season prior to his arrival.
Los Angeles' offense has arguably been the league's best ever since, with McVay taking the team to a 24-8 record and a Super Bowl appearance.
McVay has been extended through 2023, and if general manager Les Snead's words comes to fruition, Goff is next:
Myles Simmons @MylesASimmons
On a potential Jared Goff extension, #LARams GM Les Snead says, “Not a matter of if — it’s just when.”
It won't be a big surprise if Goff makes another sizable leap up the top 100 next year as well, perhaps into the top 20.
