Video: Furious Indians' Trevor Bauer Launches Ball over the Center-Field Wall

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JULY 23: Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians leaves the field in the seventh inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 23, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Trevor Bauer cleared the fences at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, just not the way you'd expect.

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona was on his way to the mound after the Kansas City Royals took a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Sensing his day was over, Bauer turned toward center field and let loose:

Bauer was charged with seven earned runs in 4.1 innings of work. The Indians led 5-3 in the fifth following a solo home run by Jordan Luplow before Kansas City's comeback.

The 2018 All-Star has been the subject of various rumors before Wednesday's trade deadline, with Cleveland.com's Paul Hoynes writing he "almost certainly won’t be wearing a Tribe uniform in 2020." Sunday's outburst probably won't help the Indians' leverage.

The incident adds to a pretty disappointing year from the right-hander, whose ERA has climbed from 2.21 in 2018 to 3.49 entering Sunday. His throw into center looked right on the money, though.

