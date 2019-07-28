Tour de France 2019: Egan Bernal Crowned Champion as Caleb Ewan Wins Stage 21

THIBAULT CAMUS/Getty Images

Egan Bernal was officially named 2019 Tour de France champion after the final stage concluded in Paris on Sunday. Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan won Stage 21, his third win of his tournament debut, but Bernal already had the yellow jersey all to himself.

The Colombian Team Ineos rider is now due the winner's share, worth €500,000 (£450,000), of the prize money available.

Spirits were high during the steady pace of the early part of the stage as riders saved energy for the traditional bunch sprint toward the Champs-Elysees.

With the top places already set, Bernal was able to enjoy himself:

It was a similar story for Peter Sagan, who had a firm grip on the green jersey:

Bernal and teammate Geraint Thomas led Ineos to the head of the line for the approach to the Rue de Rivoli and the race proper. With the Arc de Triomphe in sight, one or two riders began contemplating making an attack, with Tom Scully and Omar Fraile the first to try to force things.

Jan Tratnik was the next to try to muscle his way clear, while Katusha-Alpecin's Nils Politt soon joined him. This quartet enjoyed a brief and slender lead the peloton appeared content to let them have.

A counter-attack from Joey Rosskopf and Kevin Van Melsen threatened to reel the breakaway quartet back in. However, Politt and Co. continued to hold on to a lead of 20 seconds.

The greater drama was further back as Thomas needed to stop for mechanical assistance. His delay gave hope to Steven Kruijswijk of sneaking into second spot in the general classification.

Thomas would eventually recover and stay close enough to Bernal to maintain his position as runner-up.

Meanwhile, the break's advantage became just eight seconds as the riders began the bell lap. Greg van Avermaet made his move, while riders from Mitchelton-Scott and Deceuninck made their respective attacks on the front.



It was Deceuninck's Julian Alaphilippe who seized the initiative entering the final kilometre. The Frenchman, who led the race for so long before faltering during the later stages, was soon brought back by teammate Jakob Morov.

Elia Viviani, Sagan and Dylan Groenewegen tried to come from deep, but it was Ewan who made the most decisive move. The Australian sped ahead to leave Groenewegen and Niccolo Bonifazio trailing.

Further back, Bernal and Thomas crossed the line hand-in-hand to confirm Ineos' continued domination.