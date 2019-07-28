Bernhard Langer Wins 2019 Senior British Open

Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Bernhard Langer won the 2019 Senior British Open after finishing six under thanks to carding a 66 in the final round at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England, on Sunday.

Langer finished two shots ahead of Paul Broadhurst and is now due the winner's share, worth $268,814 (£216,007) of the $2 million (£1.6 million) in prize money available, per the tournament's official website.

Sunday Leaderboard (Final to Par and Round 4 Score)

1. Bernhard Langer: -6, 66

2. Paul Broadhurst: -4, 71

T-3. Retief Goosen: -3, 66

T-3. Tim Petrovic: -3, 68

T-5. Doug Barron: -2, 67

T-5. David McKenzie: -2, 70

T-7. David Frost: -1, 67

T-7. Wes Short Jr.: -1, 72

T-7. Woody Austin: -1, 73

Full leaderboard available per the Staysure Tour official website.

Broadhurst staged a quick recovery from a bogey on the par-four third with a birdie on the par-three fifth. It helped the leader stay ahead of Langer early on, after the German had sunk a pair of birdies over the first six holes.

However, Langer rolled in another birdie, this one on the seventh, to regain a share of the lead.

Par on the eighth meant Langer had the lead all to himself, although Tim Petrovic was keeping the pressure on after sinking four birdies over the front nine.

Doug Barron soon joined him thanks to consecutive birdies on the 12th and 13th holes, while Woody Austin was also in the tie for third after he clipped in a birdie ahead of trying his hand on the back nine.

Back-to-back bogeys saw Petrovic slide out of contention, while further back Darren Clarke was beginning to make his move and managed to eagle the seventh. The 50-year-old closed out the front nine with consecutive pars.

Clarke was two shots off the lead after starting the back nine with another pair of par finishes, but a double bogey on the 12th set him back.

Elsewhere, 2018 winner Miguel Angel Jimenez's attempts to retain this title ended with the Spaniard on par:

Meanwhile, Langer was looking increasingly likely to replace Jimenez as champion after he sunk consecutive birdies on the 13th and 14th holes. Those strokes left the 61-year-old at six under and in sight of the prize at four shots in front.

Away from the leaders, a moment of history occurred when Tom Watson played his last stroke at this tournament. Watson, who has won this title three times previously, announced on Saturday this will be his final Senior Open, per BBC Sport.

The 69-year-old carded a 73 to finish three over par.

While Watson bowed out, Langer was threatening to stumble late on as two bogeys ahead of the final hole reduced his lead to just two shots. By contrast, Broadhurst wasn't making many mistakes, and a run of five pars up to the 17th kept him in contention.

A win was in sight, but Broadhurst could only match Langer's par on the 18th and finished two shots shy of the German, who had used six birdies on the final day as the platform for winning the title.