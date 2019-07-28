German F1 Grand Prix 2019 Results: Verstappen Wins, Hamilton Finishes 11th

Max Verstappen picked up his second win of the season on Sunday in wet conditions at the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring, while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished P11 after hitting the barriers twice.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel—who started 20th on the grid—took advantage of the chaos to secure second place, while Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat also made it onto the podium.

Hamilton's lead over team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the drivers' championship remains at 39 points after the Finn failed to finish the race, but Verstappen's win has left him 13 behind Bottas.

Here's the classification:

Despite the conditions, the field were able to start without the presence of the safety car.

It did not take long to be deployed, though, after Racing Point's Sergio Perez saw his race come to a premature end, despite the track beginning to dry:

Daniel Ricciardo lasted just 15 laps in his Renault before a power unit failure curtailed his ambitions:

Lando Norris' race ended in the same circumstances, before Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed into the barriers.

Polesitter Hamilton had been unscathed and held onto the lead early on. Shortly before the half-way point he encountered a costly problem of his own, though, which left him fifth and hit with a five-second time penalty:

The Silver Arrows man wasted little time moving up to P3 behind Mercedes team-mate Bottas, but a pit stop while he served his time penalty left him well off the pace in P12.

A spin cost him another three places, while Bottas' race ended altogether when he spun into the barriers at Turn 1:

With the Mercedes pair out of the way, Vettel—who had successfully avoided his rivals' dramamade his move to take second place.

