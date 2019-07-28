German F1 Grand Prix 2019 Results: Verstappen Wins, Hamilton Finishes 11th

German F1 Grand Prix 2019 Results: Verstappen Wins, Hamilton Finishes 11thJuly 28, 2019
Max Verstappen picked up his second win of the season on Sunday in wet conditions at the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring, while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished P11 after hitting the barriers twice.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel—who started 20th on the grid—took advantage of the chaos to secure second place, while Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat also made it onto the podium.
Hamilton's lead over team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the drivers' championship remains at 39 points after the Finn failed to finish the race, but Verstappen's win has left him 13 behind Bottas.
Here's the classification:
Formula 1 @F1
Confirmation of the final positions from an unforgettable race at Hockenheim ⏱️ #GermanGP #F1 🇩🇪 https://t.co/ea8y1zqGE3
Despite the conditions, the field were able to start without the presence of the safety car.
It did not take long to be deployed, though, after Racing Point's Sergio Perez saw his race come to a premature end, despite the track beginning to dry:
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 3/64 SAFETY CAR DEPLOYED Sergio Perez is out after colliding with the wall 💥 Multiple cars returning to the pits for intermediate tyres #F1 #GermanGP 🇩🇪 https://t.co/doibw77DbH
Daniel Ricciardo lasted just 15 laps in his Renault before a power unit failure curtailed his ambitions:
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 15/64 That's not spray That's smoke coming from @danielricciardo's car 😬 #F1 #GermanGP 🇩🇪 https://t.co/fxpQnZjLGp
Lando Norris' race ended in the same circumstances, before Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed into the barriers.
Polesitter Hamilton had been unscathed and held onto the lead early on. Shortly before the half-way point he encountered a costly problem of his own, though, which left him fifth and hit with a five-second time penalty:
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 30/64 And now it's race leader Lewis Hamilton's turn to find trouble He spins off close to the pit lane entrance and loses some of his front wing 👀 A lengthy pit stop sees him re-emerge down in P5 The Safety Car is still out #GermanGP 🇩🇪 #F1 https://t.co/ksPGzJe8mz
The Silver Arrows man wasted little time moving up to P3 behind Mercedes team-mate Bottas, but a pit stop while he served his time penalty left him well off the pace in P12.
A spin cost him another three places, while Bottas' race ended altogether when he spun into the barriers at Turn 1:
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 57/64: SAFETY CAR The race goes from bad to worse for Mercedes 👀 Valtteri Bottas' race is over as pushes beyond the limit in the race for the final podium place 💥 Lewis Hamilton is down in P14 #F1 #GermanGP 🇩🇪 https://t.co/NYu9T6MNrA
With the Mercedes pair out of the way, Vettel—who had successfully avoided his rivals' drama—made his move to take second place.
