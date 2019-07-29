UFC 241: Previewing the Biggest and Best Fights Set for Anaheim

1 of 4

Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Daniel Cormier was thought to defend his title against Brock Lesnar in 2019. After all, Lesnar came into the cage after Cormier knocked Stipe Miocic out at UFC 226 to make the challenge. Instead, Lesnar decided against a return to MMA (h/t ESPN's Brett Okamoto).

With Lesnar officially out of the way, Miocic got the rematch he desperately wanted.

Cormier is a perfect 15-0 at heavyweight. He cruised through Strikeforce's division and won their heavyweight grand prix before coming to the UFC. He debuted against former heavyweight champ Frank Mir and went on to beat Roy Nelson. He was dominant. Then he moved to 205.

Miocic rose to the top during Cormier's light heavyweight sojourn. He knocked out Fabricio Werdum to break Cleveland's championship curse, and then broke the UFC record for successful heavyweight title defenses (3). It is not a leap to say that these are two of the best heavyweights to ever step foot in this sport. Their resumes are undeniable.

Last July, Cormier ended Miocic's historic title reign with a first-round knockout. Miocic was doing well with his reach advantage, but Cormier had his moments. Late in the round, they clinched and it gave Cormier the space to take advantage of a technical flaw. In the post-fight interview in the cage, Cormier explained to Joe Rogan that during film study he and his team noticed Miocic exited the clinch with his hands low.

Studying paid off. Cormier's overhand connected flush and earned him the championship.

But that was over a year ago. Class is back in session come UFC 241.

This is a special fight.

Miocic will have learned his mistake and be prepared for the rematch. It makes the rematch incredibly intriguing because both men will have to devise new gameplans to execute on August 17. It is a fight all about who can make the right adjustments both entering and during the fight.

The fight could end in a flash or become an all-time, five-round epic. This is the height of heavyweight technique. Cormier vs. Miocic II is one of the year's most exhilarating bouts.