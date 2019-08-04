The 1 UDFA Turning Heads in Every NFL Team's Training Camp

0 of 32

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Many undrafted rookies have a wow moment at training camp. Perhaps the player makes a specific play or strings together multiple standout practices. At times, one sequence during team drills can draw attention.

We often hear about Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay's rise up the depth chart to become a Pro Bowler in 2018, but don't forget about Gus Edwards, who led the Baltimore Ravens in rushing yards (718) last year or J.C. Jackson, who carved out a decent role within a competitive New England cornerback group.

All of them went from undrafted to a consistent game-day contributor.

High-end talents go undrafted for a variety of reasons: injury, limited college roles or off-field transgressions.

The under-the-radar success stories start in the summer, and several undrafted rookies have flashed in small glimpses but garnered just enough attention to warrant a watchful eye. Usually, offenses start quickly; so many wide receivers look spectacular at this time of the year.

Let's take a look at who's turned heads, for at least a moment, among first-year undrafted players.