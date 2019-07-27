Gervonta Davis Beats Ricardo Nunez via TKO to Retain Junior Lightweight Title

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Gervonta Davis made quick work of Ricardo Nunez on Saturday night, defeating him via a second-round technical knockout in front of a hometown crowd at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

Davis pounced in the second, staggering Nunez with a compact left hook. Davis then got Nunez on the ropes and snapped his head back with a huge combination. It was the first sign of real trouble in the bout, which was enough for referee Harvey Dock to step in and wave off the fight.

Here's a look at the stoppage, per Showtime Boxing:

Davis, making the second defense of his WBA world junior lightweight title, was clearly in command, and the fight was a mismatch on paper. With the boxing world still reeling from the deaths of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev, whose last fight was also in Maryland, and Hugo Santillan, the quick finish was hardly surprising.

Ring's Douglass Fischer felt the stoppage was warranted considering what had happened:

Nunez, a Panamian boxer appearing in the U.S. for the first time as a professional, was clearly upset with the decision, but the odds were against him to turn things around after taking those devastating punches.

In an unusual move, Dock was interviewed before the fighters to start the post-bout commentary. Dock said he felt Nunez "took a couple of hard shots" and that he was "defenseless," per the Showtime broadcast.

Davis didn't have to put in a long shift, but that didn't seem to matter to the Baltimore crowd, per CBSSports.com's Brian Campbell:

This was the third straight fight in which Davis took out his opponent within three rounds. The 24-year-old is a force at 130 pounds and clearly needs to take on better caliber fighters. After the bout, Davis said he wanted to face IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer next, per the Showtime broadcast.

Davis should get those opportunities soon. He has a crowd-pleasing fighting style, with vicious power in both hands and the ability to set up unique angles to stymie his opponents. He will have to keep on the straight and narrow, as he's had multiple run-ins with the law in recent years.

With the promotional power of Floyd Mayweather Jr. behind him and a number of quality opponents availble to him at 130 pounds, there is no limit to what Davis can do with his fighting career.