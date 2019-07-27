MLB Trade Rumors: Sergio Romo, Minor League Pitcher Traded from Marlins to Twins

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 28, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 24: Sergio Romo #54 of the Miami Marlins throws to first base for the out against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 24, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Needing to fortify their pitching staff for the stretch run, the Minnesota Twins reportedly struck a deal with the Miami Marlins for Sergio Romo on Saturday.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Twins are getting Romo and a minor league pitcher from the Marlins.

Per Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press, Miami will receive minor league first baseman Lewin Diaz.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

