MLB Trade Rumors: Sergio Romo, Minor League Pitcher Traded from Marlins to Twins

Needing to fortify their pitching staff for the stretch run, the Minnesota Twins reportedly struck a deal with the Miami Marlins for Sergio Romo on Saturday.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Twins are getting Romo and a minor league pitcher from the Marlins.

Per Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press, Miami will receive minor league first baseman Lewin Diaz.

