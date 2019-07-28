UFC 140 Results: Max Holloway, Cris Cyborg Headline Main Card's Winners

John Locher/Associated Press

Max Holloway and Cris Cyborg were among the biggest winners of the night at UFC 240 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday night.

Krzysztof Jotko, Arman Tsarukyan and Geoff Neal also emerged victorious on the main card.

Below is a look at the action from Canada.

Main Card

Max Holloway defeats Frankie Edgar via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 48-47)

Cris Cyborg defeats Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Geoff Neal defeats Niko Price via TKO (2:39 of Round 2)

Arman Tsarukyan defeats Olivier Aubin-Mercier via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Krzysztof Jotko defeats Marc-Andre Barriault via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Undercard

Gillian Robertson defeats Sarah Frota via TKO (4:13 of Round 2)

Erik Koch defeats Kyle Stewart via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Viviane Araujo defeats Alexis Davis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Hakeem Dawodu defeats Yoshinori Horie via TKO (4:09 of Round 3)

Gavin Tucker defeats Seungwoo Choi via submission (3:17 of Round 3)

Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Alexandre Pantoja via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar proved to be a formidable foe, but Holloway was able to successfully defend his UFC featherweight title at UFC 240.

It was clear right from the start that these two fighters were ready to go at it, with neither giving an inch. Holloway arguably had the best shots of the opening round, with a high kick to Edgar's face just before the round came to a close as the highlight:

A tight first round resulted in conflicting opinions early on. Even as the fight progressed, though, there was very little separation between the two stars.

Holloway unleashed a strong attack near the end of Round 3, but Edgar managed to withstand the pressure:

At that point, the momentum was fully in Holloway's favor.

Despite a valiant effort by Edgar, there was little doubt as to who was the better fighter on this night. Holloway landed 121 significant strikes in the clash, which ESPN's Ariel Helwani pointed out was a noteworthy accomplishment.

That included 107 shots to the head.

"Everybody said I wasn't able to wrestle with this guy," Holloway said after. "I wanted to prove a point and go five rounds with him, so I could let the world know I'm here to stay. The Blessed express is still on the move."

After the showcase, the two made sure to pay their respects to one another:

Holloway improved to 21-4 with the win, while Edgar dropped to 23-7-1.

Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer

Cyborg is back in the win column after receiving a unanimous decision from the panel on Saturday night.

In her first fight since a UFC 232 defeat to Amanda Nunes in December 2018, Cyborg struck early and often against Spencer. She piled up a whopping 125 strikes and 111 significant strikes. While Spencer could only muster up a total of 40 significant strikes, Cyborg delivered 52 to the head and 38 to the body.

Despite absorbing an overwhelming amount of blows, the 28-year-old Canadian did not back down. At one point, she even bloodied her Brazilian counterpart with an elbow to the face:

Of course, Cyborg got some quality shots of her own in:

Through it all, Spencer stood strong and went the distance with her highly touted opponent. But it was Cyborg's fight:

Although she came out on the losing end of this fight, Spencer received props for hanging in there with Cyborg:

It marked the first loss (7-1) of Spencer's professional career.

After the fight, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the 34-year-old Cyborg (21-2) let it be known that she had her sights set on a rematch with Nunes...and Nunes made it clear that she is game.

Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price

Entering the night, the showdown between Neal and Niko Price was one that caught people's eyes:

And it did not disappoint.

The two fighters traded blows early and often, with mayhem breaking out late in the opening round:

The break in between rounds did little to slow things down. When the second round got underway, both Neal and Price came out swinging:

Although the 6'0", 170-pound Price put up a good fight, he was unable to defeat Neal on this night. While Price landed a total of 42 strikes, Neal had 41 significant strikes alone—and all 41 were to the head. Meanwhile, he also recorded the only two takedowns of the fight.

Neal was ultimately able to finish off Price via TKO near the midway point of the second round.

After being locked in an intense battle, there was nothing but respect between the two fighters:

"It's good to get that experience against someone who's going to try and take my head off at all times," Neal said after. "It was a good fight for me. The game plan was to stay on the outside and pick him apart. I had to take some shots to get in."

Meanwhile, many of their peers applauded their efforts:

Neal improves his record to 12-2, having gone 4-0 in UFC bouts during his six-fight winning streak.

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

After Marc-Andre Barriault failed to pick up his first victory in the Octagon in the main card's first bout, Tsarukyan followed by accomplishing the feat for himself.

Coming off a unanimous-decision defeat to Islam Makhachev at UFC Fight Night 149 back in April, the 22-year-old Tsarukyan left little doubt in the minds of the judges by putting on a strong performance on this night. He held a decided advantage over a defensive Olivier Aubin-Mercier in strikes (110-36), significant strikes (47-23) and takedowns (2-0).

In fact, he had more significant strikes to the head (28) than Aubin-Mercier had in total.

There was a point in the second round, though, when it appeared as though Aubin-Mercier may have Tsarukyan shook:

However, Tsarukyan was able to shake off that attack and took care of business the rest of the way.

The panel ruled in favor of Tsarukyan with scores of 29-28 across the board. And while he earned the judges' approval, the young fighter wasn't overly pleased with his performance.

"It was a victory and an OK fight," Tsarukyan said after. "It definitely wasn't my best performance. I wish I could have shown the fans more of my game. But I'm just happy to have the victory."

While Aubin-Mercier falls to 11-5 following his third consecutive defeat, Tsarukyan is now 14-2 in MMA fights as a pro with the win.

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

In a fight that was competitive throughout, Jotko managed to edge out Barriault via split decision.

Jotko held a sizable advantage in strikes, 98-61, though the two were nearly even in terms of significant strikes, a category in which Jotko held a narrow lead at 40-39. Nearly 50 percent of all of the significant strikes, 18 for Barriault and 20 for Jotko, were directed at the head.

Then again, there was no shortage of quality body shots, either:

The fight was close enough that there wasn't a consensus among the panel. Ultimately, it was Jotko who got the nod from the judges:

Jotko improves to 21-4 with the decision as Barriault drops to 11-3 in MMA fights. Barriault is now 0-2 in the UFC Octagon, having previously dropped his debut in May to Andrew Sanchez via unanimous decision.