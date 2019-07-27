The Basketball Tournament 2019 Results: Boeheim's Army Beats Gael Nation

John Locher/Associated Press

The Basketball Tournament 2019 continued Saturday, with a total of 14 teams in action as regional action neared an end as the weekend progressed.

Below is the latest look at the tournament action.

The Basketball Tournament 2019 Schedule/Results — July 27

Salt Lake City Regional

(1) Eberlein Drive vs. (2) Challenge ALS, 9 p.m. ET

Wichita Regional

(1) Golden Eagles Alumni (Marquette) def. (4) Team Colorado, 83-81

(2) AfterShocks (Wichita State) vs. (6) Sideline Cancer, 4 p.m. ET

Syracuse Regional

(1) Boeheim's Army (Syracuse) def. (5) Gael Nation (Iona), 84-74

(3) Brotherly Love def. (2) Armored Athlete, 90-82

Richmond Regional

(4) Best Virginia (West Virginia) vs (1) Overseas Elite, 5 p.m. ET

(6) The Web (Richmond) vs. (7) DRC, 7 p.m. ET

The Basketball Tournament 2019 Schedule—July 28 (Regional Finals)

(4) Best Virginia (West Virginia)/(1)Overseas Elite vs. (6) The Web (Richmond)/(7) DRC, 12 p.m. ET

(1) Boeheim's Army (Syracuse) vs. (3) Brotherly Love, 2 p.m. ET

(1) Golden Eagles Alumni (Marquette) vs. (2) AfterShocks/(6) Sideline Cancer, 4 p.m. ET

*Full schedule available on the tournament's official website

Golden Eagles Alumni (Marquette) def. Team Colorado, 83-81

Elgin Cook hit a walk-off three-pointer to give the Golden Eagles Alumni to an 83-81 victory over Team Colorado, securing a spot in the Wichita Regional final.

Cook finished the game with 26 points, knocking down five three-pointers in the process. Dwight Buycks scored a game-high 28 points in the victory.

The Golden Eagles Alumni shot an impressive 43.3 percent (13 of 30) from beyond arc, nearly doubling Team Colorado's seven triples.

While the Golden Eagles Alumni led for the majority of the game, Team Colorado held a one-point lead late—and then Cook came through in the clutch.

Four players on Team Colorado scored at least 16 points, with Marcus Hall (18) leading the way.

The Golden Eagles Alumni will take on the Sideline Cancer-AfterShocks winner Sunday for a spot in The Basketball Tournament quarterfinals against Jackson TN on Aug. 1.



Boeheim's Army (Syracuse) def. Gael Nation (Iona), 84-74

Eric Devendorf scored a team-high 20 points to lead Boeheim's Army to an 84-74 victory over Gael Nation in the Syracuse Regional semifinals.

After a back-and-forth first half, Boeheim's Army took control in the second half while holding Gael Nation to just 35 points over the final two quarters. A strong defensive effort by Boeheim's Army resulted in 11 steals, which helped create 16 total turnovers.

Andrew White III (14 points), BJ Johnson (13) and Darryl Watkins (12) all reached double figures for the Syracuse squad. AJ English posted a team-high 20 points for Gael Nation with the help of four treys.

Boeheim's Army will take on Brotherly Love in the Syracuse Regional final Sunday at 2 p.m. The winner will face Team Hines in the quarterfinals Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

Brotherly Love def. Armored Athlete, 90-82

Armored Athlete jumped out to an early lead by scoring the game's first eight points, but Brotherly Love used a strong second quarter to pull out a 90-82 victory Saturday.

Brotherly Love outscored Armored Athlete by 10 in the second en route to putting up a 32-spot. A buzzer-beating, half-court shot by Samme Givens helped open up a six-point halftime lead for Brotherly Love—and they never looked back.

Frantz Massenat went 6-of-9 from three-point range while dropping a game-high 25 points for Brotherly Love, also recording seven rebounds and five assists. Novar Gadson contributed 22 points and six assists to the victory. Givens finished with 17 points.

Former Florida State star Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored a team-high 18 points for Armored Athlete, while former North Carolina standout JP Tokoto added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Brotherly Love will square off with Boeheim's Army in the Syracuse Regional final Sunday at 2 p.m. Team Hines awaits the winner in the quarterfinals Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.