Report: David Ortiz Released from Hospital After Shooting; Will Rehab at Home

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2019

Boston Red Sox baseball great David Ortiz speaks to fans Friday, June 23, 2017, at Fenway Park in Boston as the team retired his No. 34 worn when he led the franchise to three World Series titles. It will be the 11th number retired by the Red Sox. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was reportedly released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday and will continue his recovery at home after being shot June 9 in the Dominican Republic.

A family source provided the update to ESPN's Enrique Rojas on Saturday.

"David has been home since Friday," the source said. "At home he will be assisted by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal doctor. He will continue to undergo all the treatment and rehabilitation necessary to recuperate from his recent injury and surgeries."

Ortiz has undergone three surgical procedures, including one to remove his gallbladder and part of his intestine, over the past seven weeks.

The Associated Press reported June 30 that police in the Dominican Republic said Ortiz was not the intended target of the attack, which has led to the arrest of 14 people. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind of a plot to kill his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez, has denied the allegations.

Ortiz was sitting near Fernandez when he was shot at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, according to the AP.

The Red Sox sent an air ambulance to the Dominican Republic to bring the three-time World Series champion back to Boston to receive medical care.

Along with the three titles, Ortiz earned 10 All-Star selections, seven Silver Slugger Awards over his time in Boston, and he was named World Series MVP Award after the team's 2013 triumph over the St. Louis Cardinals.

He retired following the 2016 season and is a virtual lock to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after he becomes eligible in 2022.

