MLB Trade Rumors: Updated 2019 Deadline Reports and Analysis

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Pitching continues to be the hottest commodity on the MLB trade market ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

Recently, New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has turned into one of the most coveted assets available, as the struggling National League team becomes more open to a deal.

A good amount of contenders in both leagues are looking to improve their pitching staffs for the postseason push, but some ball clubs contain a greater need due to injuries and recent stumbles.

There is also a large market for relief pitchers, and even though the Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in the majors, they are one of the most discussed franchises on the rumor mill.

Updated Reports and Analysis

Noah Syndergaard

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, an executive who has had contact with the New York Mets said they are definitely trading Syndergaard.

Sherman noted Houston has put in the strongest pursuit for Syndergaard, but the Mets believe Atlanta and San Diego are ideally positioned to acquire the right-handed hurler because of their strong farm systems.

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported a deal for the 26-year-old is "50-50", per a source, and that the Mets would like to acquire at least one significant piece that is close to the majors.

DiComo mentioned Atlanta, Houston, San Diego and the New York Yankees as the teams in pursuit of what could be the most-coveted player on the trade market.

The Mets and the Yankees have not completed a deal involving major leaguers since 2004, and given the stature of Syndergaard and the two years of team control he comes with, it is unlikely the Mets would want to trade him across town to a rival that is already in better shape in the standings.

San Diego has seven players ranked in MLB.com's Top 100 prospects, with four of them being pitchers.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Friday that the perception around the league is the Padres are willing to move pitcher Adrian Morejon, who was recently promoted to the majors. Morejon fits the description of the type of player the Mets are asking for in return for Syndergaard.

Of course, the Padres would have to add more prospects to the deal, but using Morejon as the cornerstone of the package that lands Syndergaard would be a good starting point in negotiations.

Atlanta has five prospects in the MLB.com Top 100, including Kyle Wright, who currently plays for Triple-A Gwinnett and Ian Anderson, who is pitching for Double-A Mississippi.

If the Mets were to trade with a team inside its division, you would think they would raise the price tag a bit since they could face Syndergaard a few teams per season for the next two-and-a-half years at least.

The Braves have a 4.20 staff ERA and rank 11th in earned runs conceded, which are not bad numbers, but with Washington making a surge to the top of the National League East, they need reinforcements to solidify their position atop the division.

Adding Syndergaard with two years of control would allow the Braves have an experienced ace help bring along their young pitching staff that is already performing well.

With the experience of Syndergaard and Dallas Keuchel combined with the success of Rookie of the Year candidate Mike Soroka, the Braves would have a terrific three-pronged attack in their rotation to contend with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL.

San Diego is after Syndergaard with a different goal in mind since it currently sits in last place in the NL West. The Padres are more about building toward the future around their young core and Manny Machado.

Since the 26-year-old comes with the extra seasons of control on his contract, the Padres would have more of an eye on contending in 2020 and 2021, unless they can jump seven teams and make up a seven-game deficit in the NL wild-card race.

Although his ERA is above four for the first time in his MLB career, Syndergaard is three wins away from double digits and has 126 strikeouts compared to 36 walks.

In order for a deal to be done, the Mets have to feel comfortable with the haul of prospects they receive from either team, and it could come down to which young players the potential trade partners are willing to give up in order to meet the high demands.

Robbie Ray

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Houston, Milwaukee and the New York Yankees are among the teams interested in Arizona starter Robbie Ray.

Ray has also been linked with Philadelphia by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, who reported the Phillies were looking at the left-handed pitcher and teammate Zack Greinke.

Arizona faces a difficult decision over the next few days, as it weighs whether to sell Ray and other potential trade pieces, or go all-in on the NL wild-card race.

The Diamondbacks enter Saturday 3.5 games back of the second wild-card position in the NL that is currently held by Washington.

Arizona faces competition from Philadelphia, Milwaukee and San Francisco to just make up ground and enter one of the two wild-card spots.

If the Diamondbacks decide to sell, they will have a market for Ray, who is 9-6 with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.95 ERA.

Even though the Yankees sit first in the American League East, their pitchers have been far from convincing of late.

After giving up 27 runs over three games to Minnesota, the Yankees conceded 29 runs to Boston in the first two contests of a weekend series at Fenway Park.

The current struggles could lead to the Yankees pulling the trigger on a deal to reinforce their lead atop the division and make sure they are ready to contend with Houston, Minnesota and others when the postseason rolls around.

Milwaukee could be forced to hit the trade market since Brandon Woodruff and Jhoulys Chacin were placed on the injured list this week.

The Brewers can't afford to stand pat with St. Louis and the Chicago Cubs currently above them in the NL Central..

Philadelphia is not dealing with major injury issues, but it is struggling with consistency in its rotation, and Jake Arrieta did not do anything to ease concerns about that positional group Friday by giving up four earned runs on five hits at the start of a crucial three-game series with the Braves.

Houston is far from dire straits with its rotation, and it would be looking to add to Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole in order to have a dominant three-man staff in the postseason to compete with the contenders in the AL and the Dodgers in a potential World Series matchup.

Felipe Vazquez

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, Pittsburgh's Felipe Vazquez is the first choice of the Los Angeles Dodgers among potential bullpen acquisitions.

Morosi expanded on the report by saying the Pirates are looking for a premium bat and arm in return for the left-handed pitcher that is under contract until 2021 with club options in 2022 and 2023.

It just so happens that the Dodgers have four premier prospects in their farm system that could be used as trade bait to put together a favorable deal for Pittsburgh.

Vazquez is an intriguing trade target for the Dodgers because they have a predominantly right-handed bullpen and he comes with plenty of team control that would keep him on the roster for quite some time.

Vazquez has 21 saves in 40 appearances for Pittsburgh with a 1.87 ERA and 6.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Adding the 28-year-old would bring versatility to the Dodgers bullpen, and it would give them a terrific one-two punch in Vazquez and Kenley Jansen that could help them make another run to the World Series.

But any potential deal between the Dodgers and Pirates is reliant on which of Los Angeles' top prospects are requested in negotiations.

Catcher Keibert Ruiz, infielder Gavin Lux, catcher/third baseman Will Smith and right-handed pitcher Dustin May will likely be brought up in any discussions for Vazquez.

If Pittsburgh could end up with a return of May and one of the three hitters, the deal would be seen as a success from its end because it would bring in two top talents for a coveted bullpen piece.

If the Dodgers are willing to make the deal involving multiple top prospects, they have a better chance of acquiring Vazquez to help out with the current push to the World Series and future championship quests.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.