Theo Riddick Released by Lions to Make Room for Mike Daniels

Theo Riddick Released by Lions to Make Room for Mike DanielsJuly 27, 2019
The Detroit Lions released running back Theo Riddick to create a roster spot for the signing of free-agent defensive lineman Mike Daniels.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia announced the moves Saturday morning:
