Theo Riddick Released by Lions to Make Room for Mike Daniels

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 11: Theo Riddick #25 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions released running back Theo Riddick to create a roster spot for the signing of free-agent defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia announced the moves Saturday morning:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Fantasy Stars Who Will Thrive in New Roles

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Stars Who Will Thrive in New Roles

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Madden 20 Release Date Info and Newest Features 🎮

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Madden 20 Release Date Info and Newest Features 🎮

    Theo Salaun
    via Bleacher Report

    Mike Evans Rises, A.J. Green Falls in NFLN's Top 100

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mike Evans Rises, A.J. Green Falls in NFLN's Top 100

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Darius Slay: Everybody in the World Knows I’m Underpaid

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Darius Slay: Everybody in the World Knows I’m Underpaid

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk