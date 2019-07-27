MLB Trade Deadline 2019: Date and Latest Rumors on Top Stars

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

In years past, Major League Baseball teams could still move players after the trade deadline by first placing them on waivers. This meant that clubs on the verge of contention had a little extra time to decide whether to buy, sell or maintain the status quo heading into the fall.

However, rule changes have eliminated this second trade window. From MLB.com:

"As of 2019, the July 31 Trade Deadline is the only trade deadline. Players may still be placed and claimed on outright waivers after July 31, but trades will no longer be permitted after that date. With regards to newly acquired players, the Aug. 31 postseason roster deadline remains in effect."

After 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the trade window for this season will officially be closed. Which players might be moved before then? Let's examine some of the latest rumors.

Syndergaard Likely on the Move

An All-Star back in 2016, Noah Syndergaard remains a quality starting pitcher—and potentially one of the best available on the trade market. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the New York Mets are interested in trading him:

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, a Syndergaard trade before the deadline is a certainty.

"They are definitely trading Syndergaard," an unnamed league executive said, per Sherman.

Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres are the two clubs most capable of making a desirable offer to the Mets. La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune reported that the Minnesota Twins have "had discussions" with New York about a trade.

Meanwhile, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that the Los Angeles Angels are looking at available starting pitchers, including Syndergaard:

With plenty of league-wide interested and a notable potential return, the Mets have the incentive to get a deal done.

Padres Willing to Deal Urias

If the Padres make a move for Syndergaard, there's a good chance that second baseman Luis Urias is part of the trade package. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, San Diego "has shown a willingness to include Urias in any number of deals."

Urias could be an enticing trade chip for teams willing to be patient. While he's been experiencing a down year—Urias is batting just .068 this season—he is 22 and in his second season with the Padres.

The second baseman batted a respectable .208 last season with 10 hits and two home runs in 48 plate appearances.

Royals Looking to Deal Diekman

The Kansas City Royals could be close to trading relief pitcher Jake Diekman before the deadline, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan believes the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to land Diekman, though are certainly not the only team interested:

The 32-year-old lefty could be an intriguing option for teams looking for a rental. He has a mutual option year in 2020 that includes a $500,000 buyout.

Phillies Interested in Roark

Though he isn't widely considered one of the top pitching options available in the trade market, acquiring Tanner Roark of the Cincinnati Reds could make sense for the right team.

"The Reds' Tanner Roark isn't as big of a name as Marcus Stroman or Robbie Ray, two of the other starters expected by teams to move before the deadline, but some clubs might focus on him because of lower price tag," Olney wrote. "He's a free agent in the fall."

According to Heyman, the Phillies are one team at least kicking the tires on Roark:

Roark holds an ERA of 3.95 and has 106 strikeouts on the season. He's gone 6-6 as a starter. Roark was acquired by Cincinnati last offseason but was only signed to a one-year deal.

