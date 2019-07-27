German F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Ferrari were once again the quickest in the final practice session for the 2019 German Formula 1 Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc leading Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

The Red Bull man just beat out Vettel, who had two lap times invalidated for exceeding track limits. He wasn't the only driver to struggle keeping his car on track―Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Raikkonen, Daniil Kvyat and Alex Albon also saw some of their best times chalked off.

Valtteri Bottas was the fastest Mercedes driver but lost more than half a second on Leclerc. Hamilton finished in sixth place.

FP3 Recap

Saturday practice took place in much cooler conditions than both sessions on Friday, but the lower temperatures only seemed to increase Ferrari's advantage over Mercedes:

Leclerc, in particular, appeared to make up tons of time in the middle sector, where the Silver Arrows struggled for both grip and power.

Hamilton got to within 0.4 seconds of the on-fire Leclerc at one point, only to lose his lap time for exceeding track limits. His fastest legal lap was significantly slower, but he did set it on an older set of soft tyres and should be quicker in qualifying.

Both Haas drivers finished inside the top 10 in what was a much-needed positive session for the American outfit. Romain Grosjean did struggle with engine problems late, however.

Racing Point could not build on Friday's success, with Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll finishing outside the top 10.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz went significantly faster than team-mate Lando Norris while fitting in two stints on the medium compound. The Spaniard will be one to watch in Sunday's race.

While Ferrari adapted well to the changing conditions for FP3, more change could be on the way:

Rain may just be what Mercedes need to close the gap in the middle sector.