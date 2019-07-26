Report: Heat's Bam Adebayo Accepts Team USA Training Camp Invite for World Cup

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Bam Adebayo will join Team USA in training camp ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday evening.

The Miami Heat center accepting this invitation comes after Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic relayed earlier Friday that the program was not planning on filling out the roster with veteran Carmelo Anthony.

Team USA had roster spots to fill after players such as Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, James Harden, Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, Kevin Love, Zion Williamson and Montrezl Harrell, among others, either withdrew or chose not to participate.

Adebayo's invite comes after he played all 82 games (28 starts) for the Heat last season. Between his rookie season and last season, the 22-year-old Kentucky product improved his averages across the board. In 2018-19, he averaged 8.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

In March, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra praised Adebayo's accelerated growth amid his development into a trusted closer.

"That's unique," Spoelstra said, according to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang. "When we drafted him, I don't think I would have anticipated that I would trust a 20-year-old and 21-year-old to be able to finish important games. But he's earned it. You earn opportunities with relentless consistency. You have to make an impression over and over and over, and that's what Bam does."

As far as centers go, Adebayo will join Andre Drummond, Brook Lopez, Mason Plumlee and Myles Turner at Team USA's training camp.

The FIBA World Cup is set to begin in China on Aug. 31.