Diamond DeShields Wins 2019 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge

David Becker/Getty Images

Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields defeated Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones in the final of the 2019 WNBA Skills Challenge.

Jones built a big lead in the last matchup after DeShields struggled with the passing obstacle. However, Jones missed her three-pointer, which opened the door for a comeback. DeShields stepped to the line and hit her first shot for the title.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.