Diamond DeShields Wins 2019 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 2: Diamond DeShields #1 of the Chicago Sky handles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces on July 2, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields defeated Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones in the final of the 2019 WNBA Skills Challenge. 

Jones built a big lead in the last matchup after DeShields struggled with the passing obstacle. However, Jones missed her three-pointer, which opened the door for a comeback. DeShields stepped to the line and hit her first shot for the title.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

