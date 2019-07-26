Diamond DeShields Wins 2019 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Diamond DeShields Wins 2019 WNBA All-Star Skills ChallengeJuly 26, 2019
David Becker/Getty Images
Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields defeated Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones in the final of the 2019 WNBA Skills Challenge.
Jones built a big lead in the last matchup after DeShields struggled with the passing obstacle. However, Jones missed her three-pointer, which opened the door for a comeback. DeShields stepped to the line and hit her first shot for the title.
