Report: Carmelo Anthony Won't Get Team USA Invite for 2019 FIBA Championships

Several players have withdrawn from USA Basketball's 2019 FIBA World Cup roster, but Carmelo Anthony reportedly won't get the option to accept or decline an invitation to play.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Friday that Anthony won't receive a Team USA invite:

"One player that the basketball community has talked about in terms of an addition is Carmelo Anthony. He's one of the best Olympic players of all time, one of the best scorers ever to play in the NBA, so why not bring him back, allow him an opportunity to re-prove himself? But I'm told Team USA will not go in that direction, will not consider that option."

Anthony last played for the Houston Rockets on Nov. 8 before "parting ways" with the team a week later. The 35-year-old has failed to latch on with another team.

Players who have chosen not to participate in the FIBA World Cup, which begins Aug. 31 in China, include Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, James Harden, Tobias Harris, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love, Paul Millsap, Montrezl Harrell and JJ Redick.

Rookie top overall pick Zion Williamson passed on the opportunity as well.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Dave McMenamin gave further context to the situation on The Jump, explaining that upheaval around the NBA has caused upheaval within Team USA. He also suggested Team USA bring in Anthony:

McMenamin will not get his wish even though Anthony has won three gold medals as a member of Team USA.

The Team USA roster, according to its official website, is as follows: Harrison Barnes, Jaylen Brown, Andre Drummond, Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Donovan Mitchell, Mason Plumlee, Julius Randle, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, PJ Tucker, Myles Turner, Kemba Walker and Thaddeus Young.