FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2019: Matthew Fitzpatrick Holds Lead After Round 2

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

In a star-studded field at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matthew Fitzpatrick surged into the lead during Friday's second round.

Fitzpatrick shot a six-under 64 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, and at nine under for the tournament, he holds a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm and Billy Horschel.



Here is a look at the leaderboard through two rounds with full results available at PGATour.com (second-round scores in parentheses):

1. Matthew Fitzpatrick: -9 (64)

T2. Patrick Cantlay: -7 (68)

T2. Cameron Smith: -7 (68)

T2. Jon Rahm: -7 (71)

T2. Billy Horschel: -7 (66)

6. Shugo Imahira: -6 (69)

T7. Alex Noren: -5 (69)

T7. Webb Simpson: -5 (66)

T7. Ian Poulter: -5 (69)

T7. Justin Rose: -5 (68)

T7. Brooks Koepka: -5 (67)

T7. Bubba Watson: -5 (70)

With seven birdies and just one bogey, the 24-year-old Fitzpatrick enjoyed the best round of his young PGA Tour career:

After carding his one and only bogey of the round on the par-three eighth, Fitzpatrick bounced back with a birdie on No. 9 to take the outright lead:

The native of Sheffield, England, followed that up with another birdie on the 12th to extend his lead:

Fitzpatrick's final birdie of the day came on No. 16, and while he entered the clubhouse at a time when several other contenders had plenty of holes left to play, nobody was able to chase him down.

According to 15th Club, Fitzpatrick has been a top performer across essentially all areas en route to taking the top spot on the leaderboard:

While Fitzpatrick had the low score of the day, a number of golfers are within striking distance entering the third round.

Rahm held a three-shot lead over the field entering play Friday, but he struggled for much of the second round and finished with a one-over 71. The Spaniard was three over for the round through 15 holes but managed to bounce back late.

With birdies on Nos. 16 and 17, Rahm is just two shots behind Fitzpatrick:

Horschel made a nice run up the leaderboard Friday with a four-under 66 that included a birdie on No. 8 to bring him to within one shot of the lead:

He had an opportunity to tie Fitzpatrick for the lead on the ninth, but a bogey left him two shots back through two rounds.

Cantlay and Smith are in the mix as well after carding matching two-under 68s.

The finish to Cantlay's round was especially impressive, as he made a long birdie putt on the par-four 18th to pull to within two shots of Fitzpatrick:

The rest of the leaderboard is littered with elite golfers who are sitting a bit further off the pace, including Brooks Koepka, who is five under for the tournament thanks to a three-under 67 on Friday:

Fellow major winners Justin Rose and Bubba Watson are four shots back at five under as well.

Rory McIlroy is also in the mix at four under thanks to his three-under 67. Meanwhile, two time FedEx St. Jude Invitational winner Dustin Johnson is seven back in a tie for 22nd.

While Fitzpatrick is a five-time winner on the European Tour, he is still searching for his first PGA Tour win. Based on Friday's performance, he is in the driver's seat entering the weekend.