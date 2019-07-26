Zack Wheeler Trade Rumors: Astros Among Teams Interested in Mets SP

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Houston Astros are reportedly showing interest in New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported the update Friday, but he noted teams are waiting to see how Wheeler performs Friday as he returns from being on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue.

The 29-year-old Georgia native has posted a 4.69 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 130 strikeouts in 119 innings across 19 appearances so far in 2019. He last pitched July 7.

Wheeler and fellow Mets starter Noah Syndergaard have both been involved in trade speculation ahead of the deadline with New York lagging behind the Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings.

"I mean, last year was the same way, so I try to just go out there and get a win here and concentrate on that," Wheeler told reporters Tuesday. "I'm here now, so this is what I'm worried about."

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic thinks it's possible Wheeler ends up in extension talks with New York once the dust settles after the deadline:

While the right-hander's numbers this year are lackluster, he finished 2018 with career-best totals in ERA (3.31) and WHIP (1.12).

Wheeler would provide much-needed rotation depth in Houston behind Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley.

The Astros will likely face ample competition if the Mets do decide to trade him.