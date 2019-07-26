Derek Holland Traded to Cubs by Giants for Cash Considerations

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 20: Derek Holland #45 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the New York Mets in the top of the six inning at Oracle Park on July 20, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Needing to add pitching depth down the stretch, the Chicago Cubs have acquired Derek Holland from the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants announced Friday they will send Holland and cash considerations to the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. 

All of the attention around San Francisco this trade season has been on Madison Bumgarner, but the team's ascent into playoff contention has shifted the front office's plans before July 31. 

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, it's "all but certain" Bumgarner won't be dealt before the trade deadline. The Giants could become buyers depending on where they stand in the National League Wild Card race after their weekend series against the San Diego Padres

Holland wasn't an essential part of San Francisco's pitching staff. He has been used sparingly out of the bullpen, primarily coming in to handle mop-up duty in blowouts over the past two months. 

The Cubs are still trying to fortify their relief corps heading into the home stretch this season. Craig Kimbrel is finding his footing with a 4.22 ERA in 11 appearances. Pedro Strop and Brad Brach have combined to allow 42 earned runs in 66 innings. Carl Edwards Jr. was demoted to Triple-A on July 22. 

In 31 appearances covering 68.2 innings this season, Holland has a 5.90 ERA with 71 strikeouts and 35 walks. 

Chicago and the St. Louis Cardinals are tied for the NL Central lead with identical 55-47 records entering Friday. The Giants (52-51) are 3.5 games behind the Washington Nationals for the NL's second wild card spot.

