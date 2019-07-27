German F1 Grand Prix 2019: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will be seeking to increase his stranglehold on the 2019 Formula One season on Sunday at the German Grand Prix.

Last time out, the Mercedes man earned a memorable win at his home race, getting past team-mate Valtteri Bottas with a smart strategic move before taking the chequered flag at Silverstone. It was Hamilton's seventh win in 10 races this season, giving him a massive 39-point lead in the race for the world title.

It'll take something extraordinary to stop Hamilton winning the championship. Bottas will attempt to best his opponent on Sunday, while it's also a big weekend for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, as the German will be out to shine on home soil after a challenging 2019.

Here are the key viewing details for the race and a preview of what's to come at the Hockenheimring.

Date: Sunday, July 28th

Race Time: 2:10 p.m. BST/9:10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

For a full list of the drivers, visit the F1 website.

Preview

While there have been different names on top of practice sessions throughout the F1 season, when it comes to race day it's been Mercedes and Hamilton who have found a way to win.

It means that at the moment, there is an air of inevitability about the destination of the title again this season. Not only does Hamilton have the best car on the grid, he's shown on many occasions that he is the best in the field at coping with high-pressure situations.

Bottas may be a rock-solid deputy for the world champion, but he's not shown the edge needed to sufficiently challenge him. On Friday, his preparations for the weekend didn't get off to the best of starts either:

Vettel was the quickest in FP1 and that would have offered some light relief to a man who has endured a torrid run of form.

The Ferrari man was a distant 16th in the British Grand Prix, after he crashed into Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Per motorsport writer Gianluca D'Alessandro, after the error the German took full responsibility for his actions:

According to Andrew Benson of BBC Sport, from last year's French Grand Prix, Vettel has made eight mistakes on race days, including crashing out of the German fixture in 2018 when leading.

However, Vettel doesn't appear too disheartened by his recent tribulations and has allowed himself to think about winning on Sunday:

To do so, he will need to get the better of his impressive young team-mate Charles Leclerc, who is beginning to settle into his role at Ferrari. He was quickest in FP2.

The Monegasque is edging closer to his first win in F1, having finished on the podium in the last four races.

At Silverstone, he renewed his rivalry with Verstappen, as the two were involved in another epic battle for the second race in succession:

However, it's hard to bet against one of the Mercedes drivers in a season they've dominated, regardless of the encouraging signs showcased by Ferrari.

Whether it be in qualifying or on race day, the Silver Arrows have been able to find extra pace and reliability when required. Vettel may have enough to get back on the podium in his home race, but at the moment Hamilton is a man with an almost invincible aura.