MLB Trade Rumors: Breaking Down Latest 2019 Deadline Reports

Major League Baseball isn't quite into the home stretch of the playoff race yet. However, now is the time when teams have to draw their lines and determine whether they're going to push for the postseason or start focusing on next season.

The trade deadline hits on July 31, and unlike in years past, this deadline is definitive. Previously, players could still be traded in August, being dealt from the waiver wire. But this is no longer an option. There is now only one deadline, so if an MLB club is going to make a move—either buying or selling—it has to do so within the next few days.

This could lead to a flurry of trade activity as some teams load up for playoff pushes and others move assets to fuel the rebuilding process. With the window closing in just five days, there is no shortage of trade speculation. Here, we'll examine some of the latest rumors and reports.

Mets Looking to Deal Syndergaard

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been a mainstay of the New York Mets since making his major league debut in 2015. He was an All-Star in 2016 and holds a career win-loss record of 44-27. However, it appears that his time with the club could come to an end this month.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Mets are actively trying to move Syndergaard before the deadline:

Dealing Syndergaard now does make sense. New York is currently 12.5 games back in the NL East and will find it difficult to make any sort of run. Syndergaard has two years of control remaining on his current contract, which could entice teams to offer significant value in return.

According to Ken Rosenthal of MLB on Fox and The Athletic, the Mets could try to trade Syndergaard and extend fellow starting pitcher Zack Wheeler:

Wheeler is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason, so his trade value isn't as high as Syndergaard's. By extending Wheeler, the Mets would ensure they have one of the two quality starters next season while also maximizing their potential trade haul.

This is important because New York is looking to be competitive next season. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are not simply looking to acquire prospects.

"If they get what they want, I think they will do this. One thing is clear: They are not rebuilding with or without Syndergaard," a member of one interested team told Sherman. "The Mets only do this if they think it is a way to be more competitive next year by getting more depth or more prospect collateral. This would not be a pure prospect trade."

Per Sherman, the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres are the two clubs most capable of offering the Mets what they want.

Royals Closing in on Diekman Deal?

The Mets are not the only team looking to deal a quality pitcher before the deadline. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Kansas City Royals are looking to trade relief pitcher Jake Diekman and could be close to doing so:

Feinsand mentioned the Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers as the two clubs most interested in acquiring Diekman. According to MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan, the Dodgers are the front-runners, though the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies are also interested.

Diekman currently holds an ERA of 4.75 and has 63 strikeouts on the season. He also has a mutual option year in 2020, so it makes sense for Kansas City to try getting something in return while it can. At 24 games back in the AL Central, the Royals have virtually no shot at making the postseason this year.

Giants to Be Deadline Buyers

A few weeks ago, the San Francisco Giants looked like they would certainly be deadline sellers. However, they've posted a 17-4 record over their last 21 games and now appear likely to buy before the deadline.

"According to a source with knowledge of the team’s plans, the Giants are poised to become buyers if they’re still in the thick of the National League Wild Card race come Monday, and it’s all but certain ace lefty Madison Bumgarner will not be traded, regardless of how the weekend goes," Feinsand recently wrote.

The Giants hold a record of 52-52 and remain 14.5 games back in the NL West, so it's not like they have a clear path to the postseason. However, they at least have a chance, which is reason enough to hang onto four-time All-Star Bumgarner—even though he's in the final year of his contract.

If the weekend goes well for the Giants, they could be adding to their roster early next week.

