Red Sox Hit 4 Home Runs, Trounce Yankees 19-3 in Record-Setting Rivalry Win

The Boston Red Sox have played the New York Yankees for 117 years but have never had an offensive showing like Thursday’s at Fenway Park.

Boston destroyed its archrival 19-3, and Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press (h/t Boston.com) noted it was the most runs the defending World Series champions have scored against the Yankees in the history of the series.

Masahiro Tanaka started for New York and was promptly destroyed by Boston’s formidable offense. He allowed 12 runs in 3.1 innings, which Golen pointed out was the most a Yankees pitcher has allowed against the Red Sox since earned runs became a stat in 1913.

Xander Bogaerts drilled two home runs and went 4-for-6 with four runs and four RBI, while Sandy Leon and Rafael Devers each went deep as well.

The Yankees are still 10 games ahead of the Red Sox in the American League East, although Boston is now just a half-game behind the second-place Tampa Bay Rays.

New York’s problems extend outside of the standings, as it has given up 54 runs in its last five games combined. The last time the AL East leaders allowed fewer than five runs in a game was Friday against the Colorado Rockies, and the starting pitching is primarily to blame:

If the Yankees are going to cash in on World Series expectations, they will need much better starting pitching come October. Even their strong bullpen won't be able to do much if the starters are being shelled every time out.

Don't be surprised if New York homes in on at least one starting pitcher prior to Wednesday's trade deadline. Thursday's game underscored how much it needs another arm.

