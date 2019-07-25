Look: Wendell Carter Jr. Says Bulls 'Let This City Down' Last Season in IG Post

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

Chicago Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr., right, looks to shoot against Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

His Chicago Bulls went 22-60 in 2018-19, but second-year center Wendell Carter Jr. is ready to bring winning basketball back to the Windy City.   

Carter took to social media Thursday night to acknowledge the Bulls let the city of Chicago down last season while also saying he expects the future to be brighter:

Not only did the Bulls finish with their worst record since 2001-02, but the 22 victories were also the fifth-fewest in franchise history. They marked the second consecutive season in which Chicago missed the playoffs. 

Although the Bulls struggled as a team, Carter showed potential when healthy after he was taken seventh overall in last year's draft. He averaged 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks as a rookie.

However, he was limited to just 44 games, missing the final three months of the season after undergoing left thumb surgery in January. The 20-year-old also underwent abdominal surgery earlier this month. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. 

